Micah Parsons sounds off on Rodney Harrison over Zach Wilson criticism after Jets QB's heroics vs Chiefs

Micah Parsons is not only one of the best defensive players in the league, he is also not afraid to speak his mind. The Dallas Cowboys linebacker took to social media after Week 4's Sunday Night Football game. He quote-tweeted a video of Chiefs defensive end Chris Jones speaking to Rodney Harrison after the team's win over the Jets.

In the video, Harrison seemed to want Jones to talk about how bad Zach Wilson is but Jones went a different route. Parsons praised the two-time Super Bowl winner while going after Harrison and the media:

Parsons backed the Jets quarterback, throwing him some support late last month as well:

“This isn’t a walk-in-the-park job. There are only 32 starting jobs in the NFL for a reason. Quarterback is one of the hardest positions in the NFL, and you expect a third-year guy who got benched last year? His team needs to give back to him and pour into him so he can be the guy they want him to be. And if they can't, there's a bunch of free agent guys.”

Parsons added that the Jets need to support the quarterback as opposed to placing all the blame on him. The linebacker noted that the franchise went all-in on four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers and built the entire offense around him.

With Rodgers out, Micah Parsons feels that the criticism that Wilson is facing is a bit unfair.

The Chiefs defeated the Jets 23-20, as New York mounted a comeback in the second half. Wilson threw for 245 yards and two touchdowns on 28 of 39 passing. His touchdowns went to wide receiver Allen Lazard and tight end C.J. Uzomah.

As for Jones, he picked up a sack in the Week 4 game, upping his total to 3.5 sacks in his third game of the season.

The four-time Pro Bowler missed the team's season opener due to a contract holdout. Both sides reached a restricted one-year, $19.5 million deal last month.

How did Micah Parsons play against the Jets in Week 2?

Dallas Cowboys LB Micah Parsons sacking New York Jets QB Zach Wilson in Week 2

Dallas faced Wilson and New York in Week 2 at AT&T Stadium, as the Cowboys won 30-10. Parsons sacked Wilson twice while having a forced fumble in the win.

His effort led to his 11th career game with at least two sacks and his eighth game with a forced fumble. What makes it more impressive is that Parsons hasn't played 40 games in his NFL career.

We'll see if Micah Parsons can make his third straight Pro Bowl this season and if Wilson can help the Jets turn around their season as they sit with a 1-3 record.