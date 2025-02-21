Micah Parsons takes issue with ex-Giants Super Bowl champ over podcast 'hate' 

Micah Parsons has had plenty of success over the first four years of his NFL career, earning four Pro Bowl and three All-Pro selections. The Dallas Cowboys star pass rusher recently took exception to Super Bowl champion Chris Canty's comments that the franchise should not pay him.

Speaking on ESPN's "First Take", the former New York Giants pass rusher said:

"Yeah, they can pay him, but then how does your team get marketably better from what it was last year? They got 25 free agents, y'all... If I'm going to pay a guy $40 million a year, he's going to have to be a part of the culture being a good thing. Not something that my organization and the rest of my locker room has to overcome."

Parsons indirectly responded to the comments, tweeting:

"Lol I wonder do people hate my podcast because it’s actually good or do people hate it because it’s bad?? Because hella people in the nba and NFL have podcast and no one has a problem."

Check out Chris Canty's comments and Micah Parsons' response below:

Parsons played in a career-low 13 games in 2024, finishing with 43 total tackles (30 solo tackles) 12 tackles for loss, 12.0 sacks, 23 quarterback hits, two forced fumbles and one pass defended. Due to his missed time, each stat – aside from forced fumbles – marked a career-low. However, his production was still enough to earn his fourth consecutive Pro Bowl appearance.

Mina Kimes disputes notion that Dallas Cowboys should move on from Micah Parsons

Micah Parsons has been a key member of the Dallas Cowboys during his four-year tenure with the franchise. ESPN analyst Mina Kimes took to X/Twitter on Thursday to dispute the notion that the organization should move on from the star pass rusher:

"Over the last 2 seasons Micah Parsons ranks... 1st in pressure rate 1st in pass rush win rate 1st in double team rate You don't build a roster for short *or* long term success by moving on from players like that," Kimes wrote.

Parsons' counting stats were down in 2024 due to a high-ankle sprain that forced him to miss four games. If not for the injury, he was on pace to set a career-high in sacks. The three-time All-Pro is set to enter the final year of his rookie contract after the Cowboys picked up his fifth-year option last April.

