Micah Parsons takes shots at NFL for creating controversial rules: “Ban Tyreek from running full speed”

Miami Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill is so good and fast that he is borderline unstoppable, and Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons wants to change that - jokingly, of course.

Hill, who set a target of 2000 receiving yards before the season started, is well on his way to getting it, and tonight's opponents, the Washington Commanders, were doing their part as well.

In the first half, Hill surpassed 150 yards while grabbing two long touchdowns (both over 60 yards) as he was adding another team to the list of ones he has torched this season.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

With Tua Tagovailoa and Hill's link-up proving extremely tough to stop, Parsons has a unique yet funny way of trying to slow down the Dolphins' speedster.

Micah Parsons offers up rule to stop Tyreek Hill

With Hill's speed unmatched by anyone in the NFL, if he gets a full head of steam up on a seam route, it is as good as over (thus the nickname "Cheetah").

But for Parsons, he took to Twitter and is giving NFL commissioner Roger Goodell food for thought with how to deal with Hill.

"@NFL we need to ban Tyreek from running full speed he’s obviously at an advantage of speed that no one has!"

Expand Tweet

After imposing multiple rules to limit defensive players from making plays, the league might also ban the hip-drop tackle. This tackle has resulted in many injuries, and like the horse-collar tackle, it could be on its way out.

Moreover, it was reported that commissioner Goodell might work to ban the Eagles' famous tush-push play after this season.

Micah Parsons' idea is a good one, but a "slow" Hill is still faster than most, so we aren't exactly sure if it would even work.

Micah Parsons and Cowboys hot on heels of Eagles

Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles

The Cowboys have done everything they need to close the gap on the 10-1 Philadelphia Eagles. At 9-3 with a date with the Eagles up next, things are getting tight in the NFC East.

With the Eagles facing the San Francisco 49ers, if Kyle Shanahan's team can do Dallas a favor, then next week at AT&T Stadium, it will likely be for the division, as Dallas would have to win.

The Cowboys are in superb form right now but still need a lot to go their way to claim the division. But right now, they are behind the Eagles, and if the 49ers can't win, it will make Dallas' job nearly impossible to reel them in.

Micah Parsons and his fellow Cowboys teammates will no doubt be watching the Eagles/49ers game, hoping that two of their rivals can do them a favor.