Micah Parsons takes shots at Ryan Tannehill after Titans QB shows support for Will Levis

Earlier this week it was announced that Ryan Tannehill will no longer be the starting quarterback for the Tennessee Titans. Rookie Will Levis impressed everyone in his two appearances during Tanehill's injury and he will be the starter from now on.

Despite losing his QB1 role, Tannehill showed support for Levis. However, Micah Parsons quickly reminded everyone about what the 35-year-old quarterback did last year.

Here's what Parsons said:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Lol he told Malik Willis that’s not his job ! Mhmm lol just saying."

After the Tennessee Titans drafted Malik Willis last season, Tannehill said it wasn't his job to help the rookie become a better player. He was heavily chastised for it, and this time around with Levis, he acted much more maturely.

It will be interesting to see how things play out if Will Levis begins to struggle, especially since the Titans are still in contention for the playoffs. As for Parsons and the Dallas Cowboys, they will almost certainly make the playoffs, but they must win games against good teams to prove that they are a contender.

Expand Tweet

Ryan Tannehill will be a free agent after this season

Baltimore Ravens v Tennessee Titans

Ryan Tannehill might have played his last game for the Titans. He will be a free agent after this season and the franchise is unlikely to resign him. With how Will Levis has played in two games so far, he has looked like a franchise quarterback.

Whether or not any other team decides to allow Tannehill to be their starting quarterback in the future remains to be seen, but he was underappreciated during his tenure with the Titans.

Despite leading a run-dominant offense, Tannehill did his job perfectly, and the Titans were a playoff team every season before last year. In five seasons, he played 63 games for the team in which he threw for 3,959 yards, 91 touchdowns, and 39 interceptions with a passer rating of 98.0.

Hopefully, Levis can rise to the occasion and prove to be a long-term solution for the franchise.

Titans QB depth chart:

Will Levis Ryan Tannehill Malik Willis