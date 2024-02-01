Micah Parsons takes subtle dig at Cowboys’ front office following postseason collapse in Wildcard Round

Micah Parsons is an unhappy man right now.

Heading into the 2023-24 season, the Dallas Cowboys were considered a title favorite. They had a stacked offensive corps led by quarterback Dak Prescott and and an equally stacked defense. They were unbeaten in eight home games, and their Wild Card game against the young seventh-seeded Green Bay Packers seemed like a formality.

Instead, the Cowboys were embarrassed in Arlington, falling behind 0-27 before ultimately losing 32-48. In the aftermath of that defeat, their star linebacker subtly implored the team's front office to do better in bolstering the roster as he enters his prime on the latest episode of his podcast The Edge:

“They’re talking about how we’re going ‘all in this year. Man, that’s what I would hope for. I’m 24 years old. I’ve been in this league three years and I’ve kinda seen it all. I hope we go all in.

" I hope that we go out and get the players that we’re missing, because we didn’t do that this year. I hope that we challenge ourselves to become better and become greater for us.”

Micah Parsons condemns Cowboys' Wild Card exit vs. Packers with strong words

Speaking of that loss, Micah Parsons had his own very vivid thoughts about it as well:

“It’s sad, man, that you lose the way you do, especially at home. To go out like that at home was completely embarrassing and unacceptable."

It is no secret that Jordan Love was phenomenal in the game, throwing for three touchdowns and no inteceptions. But what was easily missed was the performance of the Packers' offensive line, which held Parsons and company to zero sacks, allowing Love to feed his weapons like Aaron Jones and Romeo Doubs as much as he pleased from virtually everywhere.

The 2021 Defensive Rookie of the Year was very critical of his performance in that game:

"I couldn’t even look at that loss or feel any type of way because of how embarrassed I felt… It took me a while to even be able to show my face in public. I disappeared completely.”

2024 will also mark a crossroads year for him, as he enters the fifth-year option stage of his contract.