Micah Parsons's teammate CeeDee Lamb sends 3-word message as All-Pro LB requests trade to Cowboys after Jerry Jones' now-infamous injury comment

Micah Parsons has officially asked for a trade from the Dallas Cowboys, shaking the team’s foundation just as the new season approaches.In a detailed message shared on X on August 1, 2025, Parsons revealed his deep frustration with the Cowboys’ handling of his contract talks and the media’s treatment of him.The All-Pro linebacker opened up about how much he wanted to stay with the Cowboys, owing to childhood memories watching games with his dad and his desire to help the team succeed. However, after months of stalled negotiations, secret discussions behind his back, and unfair blame for injuries, Parsons says he can no longer remain silent or stay in Dallas.Meanwhile, Dallas Cowboys star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb posted a response on Instagram on Friday, writing:“SMH.&quot;In a separate tweet on X an hour later, Lamb shared a more raw opinion, writing:&quot;Never fails dawg. Just pay the man what you owe em. No need for the extra curricular.&quot;In his long tweet, Micah Parsons shared that after completing his third season, he asked his agent to begin talks for a new contract, but the team wasn’t ready to engage. He stayed focused on the 2024 season despite his agent’s advice to wait, and even accepted the idea of taking less money just to remain with the Cowboys.A March meeting between Parsons and Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, initially about leadership, unexpectedly shifted to contract talks. Parsons believed it was a casual discussion and left the follow-up to his agent. But when the agent reached out, the team allegedly claimed the deal was “pretty much done,&quot; a claim the agent disputed. Since then, communication has gone silent.Parsons ended his message by saying the Cowboys still haven’t officially reached out to discuss a contract, leaving his future uncertain and the Cowboys organization facing a critical moment.Micah Parsons' move comes after Jerry Jones’ comments about All-Pro LBDuring Cowboys training camp on July 21, owner Jerry Jones addressed Micah Parsons' contract holdout and told reporters:“Just because we sign him doesn’t mean we’re going to have him. He missed six games last year.”Jones also added:“Contracts are four, five years, okay? There’s a lot of water under the bridge if you step out there and do something in the first two or three. You can get hit by a car. Seriously.”Micah didn’t stay silent. He responded:“I’m here for my teammates. I’m not here to please another grown man… I’m not here for him.”Parsons is still under contract, but this move could force Dallas to act fast.Coming to his landing spots, the Chargers need a strong pass rusher after losing Joey Bosa, and their coach’s style fits Parsons well. They will have plenty of cap space in 2026.The Seahawks have a defense-focused coach and players Parsons knows, with good money in 2025.The Lions are ready to win big, and Parsons playing with Aidan Hutchinson would be very strong, but they need to handle Hutchinson’s contract.The Patriots had very few sacks last year and would want Parsons as a defensive star; they have the most money in the NFL.The Broncos' strong defense could thrive with Micah Parsons, backed by ample draft picks and cap space. The Bears, meanwhile, need defensive help and signing Parsons would signal intent, but they need to fix their finances first.The Colts have long lacked a pass rush, and Parsons could change that, but it’s risky if their quarterback situation is not stable.The Bills, chasing a Super Bowl, see Micah Parsons as the missing piece. They already have Bosa, but want more help.