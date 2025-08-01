  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Micah Parsons' teammate CeeDee Lamb sends 3-word message as All-Pro LB requests trade from the Cowboys after Jerry Jones' now-infamous injury comment

Micah Parsons' teammate CeeDee Lamb sends 3-word message as All-Pro LB requests trade from the Cowboys after Jerry Jones' now-infamous injury comment

By Oindrila Chowdhury
Modified Aug 01, 2025 19:42 GMT
CeeDeeLamb sends 3-word message as Micah Parsons request trade after Jerry Jones
Micah Parsons's teammate CeeDee Lamb sends 3-word message as All-Pro LB requests trade to Cowboys after Jerry Jones' now-infamous injury comment

Micah Parsons has officially asked for a trade from the Dallas Cowboys, shaking the team’s foundation just as the new season approaches.

Ad

In a detailed message shared on X on August 1, 2025, Parsons revealed his deep frustration with the Cowboys’ handling of his contract talks and the media’s treatment of him.

The All-Pro linebacker opened up about how much he wanted to stay with the Cowboys, owing to childhood memories watching games with his dad and his desire to help the team succeed. However, after months of stalled negotiations, secret discussions behind his back, and unfair blame for injuries, Parsons says he can no longer remain silent or stay in Dallas.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Meanwhile, Dallas Cowboys star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb posted a response on Instagram on Friday, writing:

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

“SMH."
Ad

In a separate tweet on X an hour later, Lamb shared a more raw opinion, writing:

"Never fails dawg. Just pay the man what you owe em. No need for the extra curricular."
Ad

In his long tweet, Micah Parsons shared that after completing his third season, he asked his agent to begin talks for a new contract, but the team wasn’t ready to engage. He stayed focused on the 2024 season despite his agent’s advice to wait, and even accepted the idea of taking less money just to remain with the Cowboys.

A March meeting between Parsons and Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, initially about leadership, unexpectedly shifted to contract talks. Parsons believed it was a casual discussion and left the follow-up to his agent. But when the agent reached out, the team allegedly claimed the deal was “pretty much done," a claim the agent disputed. Since then, communication has gone silent.

Ad
Ad

Parsons ended his message by saying the Cowboys still haven’t officially reached out to discuss a contract, leaving his future uncertain and the Cowboys organization facing a critical moment.

Micah Parsons' move comes after Jerry Jones’ comments about All-Pro LB

During Cowboys training camp on July 21, owner Jerry Jones addressed Micah Parsons' contract holdout and told reporters:

“Just because we sign him doesn’t mean we’re going to have him. He missed six games last year.”
Ad

Jones also added:

“Contracts are four, five years, okay? There’s a lot of water under the bridge if you step out there and do something in the first two or three. You can get hit by a car. Seriously.”

Micah didn’t stay silent. He responded:

“I’m here for my teammates. I’m not here to please another grown man… I’m not here for him.”
Ad

Parsons is still under contract, but this move could force Dallas to act fast.

Coming to his landing spots, the Chargers need a strong pass rusher after losing Joey Bosa, and their coach’s style fits Parsons well. They will have plenty of cap space in 2026.

The Seahawks have a defense-focused coach and players Parsons knows, with good money in 2025.

The Lions are ready to win big, and Parsons playing with Aidan Hutchinson would be very strong, but they need to handle Hutchinson’s contract.

Ad

The Patriots had very few sacks last year and would want Parsons as a defensive star; they have the most money in the NFL.

The Broncos' strong defense could thrive with Micah Parsons, backed by ample draft picks and cap space. The Bears, meanwhile, need defensive help and signing Parsons would signal intent, but they need to fix their finances first.

The Colts have long lacked a pass rush, and Parsons could change that, but it’s risky if their quarterback situation is not stable.

The Bills, chasing a Super Bowl, see Micah Parsons as the missing piece. They already have Bosa, but want more help.

About the author
Oindrila Chowdhury

Oindrila Chowdhury

Twitter icon

Oindrila Chowdhury is an NFL Journalist at Sportskeeda. She has a B.Sc. degree in Geography, Political Science, and Economics, and has pursued Postgraduate Certification in Capital Markets from St. Xavier's College, Kolkata.

Oindrila has over five years of experience in the field.

She was drawn to the Kansas City Chiefs in 2023 when Taylor Swift started dating star TE Travis Kelce - an interesting narrative for a self-proclaimed Swiftie like Oindrila.

Fresh off winning another Super Bowl in early 2024, she wondered how a team could go from not winning a Super Bowl in decades to clinching three titles in just four years. As a writer, Oindrila was drawn to their story and started following the team more closely.

When not glued to covering US Sports news, you can find Oindrila keeping up with pop culture, investing strategies, and the everything about fashion.

Know More

Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Alvin Amansec
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications