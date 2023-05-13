Micah Parsons, Tua Tagovailoa, and Tyreek Hill are still months away from when the real work begins. However, instead of enjoying their offseason, the three find themselves wrapped up in some online drama. Here's how it went down.

On Twitter, Parsons posted an image of himself and retired Rams tackle Andrew Whitworth, thanking the player publicly for giving him some tips. The post seemed innocent enough, but wide receiver Tyreek Hill took umbrage with it, alleging a two-faced stance from the pass rusher.

"So now you motivational speaker? I’m confused."

The All-Pro defender issued a warning to Hill as well as Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who will be playing for the home side on Christmas Eve when Dallas visits south Florida on the NFL's 2023 schedule.

Will the Miami Dolphins beat the Dallas Cowboys on Christmas Eve?

The response by the wide receiver set off the pass rusher, posting several crying laughing emojis to kick off his reply. He essentially called the wide receiver a keyboard warrior and reminded him and his quarterback of their upcoming matchup later this year.

"Keep up with them Twitter fingers only person will pay is Tua!!! I’ll see you Christmas Eve!! There only going to be one grinch who stole Christmas!!"

Tua Tagovailoa braces for hopeful playoff expedition in 2023

Tua Tagovailoa and Aaron Rodgers at Green Bay Packers v Miami Dolphins

The Dolphins have a fresh memory of their last Christmas matchup, and it was not a pretty one. In 2022, they played the Green Bay Packers on Christmas Day, ultimately losing the contest to Aaron Rodgers. It was a disaster-level scenario for the team as it became the last game Tua Tagovailoa played in 2022, thanks to a return of his concussion issues.

The biggest question surrounding the squad coming into 2023 isn't the offense as a whole, with Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, and Mike McDaniel calling the plays. The team's quarterback is the biggest unknown, having missed the finish of the 2022 season as well as two games early on.

Put simply, if the AFC East team hopes to overcome a frisky division, they're going to need their quarterback on the field from start to finish.

After more than 30 years since the team's last AFC Championship appearance, will fans finally see their team at least sniff the Super Bowl?

