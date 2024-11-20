Micah Parsons torches Dalton Schultz for mocking the Cowboys despite "no impact" on the game

After the Houston Texans defeated the Dallas Cowboys 34-10 Monday in Week 11, Texans tight end Dalton Schultz trolled his former team.

Schultz posted a video on X Tuesday of him pouring milk into two different cups of coffee. The cups had a hidden message that read, "The Houston Texans are the best team in Texas!"

Upon seeing Shucltz troll his former team, Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons responded. Parsons said via his podcast, The Edge With Micah Parsons:

"Actually saw Dalton Schultz put some little coffee troll thing on Twitter. I'm like, what the hell that little petty sidebar got it? You over there? You feel like, come on, laughing out, cry later. Like I get it if Joe Mixon did that. You know, he had a decent game, 100 yards, 20 carries, but like... no impact and on Twitter? Come on, yo."

Schultz had five receptions for 33 yards on seven targets in the win. Parsons had just one tackle in the loss.

While neither player had a big impact in the game, Schultz's Texans are in a much better position at 7-4 while the Cowboys continue to struggle at 3-7.

Schultz reportedly turned down an offer from the Cowboys prior to 2023 free agency

After being drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in 2018, Dalton Schultz became a free agent in the 2023 offseason.

Schultz reportedly wanted to stay with the Cowboys, but they didn't give him the contract he desired. Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer reported Schultz turned down a "solid" multi-year contract from the Cowboys, allowing him to hit free agency.

Schultz then signed a one-year deal worth up to $9 million with the Houston Texans. Schultz had 59 catches for 635 yards and five receiving touchdowns with the Texans last season in 15 games played. This resulted in the team extending him on a three-year deal worth up to $36 million.

In 11 games this season, Schultz has 34 receptions for 343 yards. He has yet to score a touchdown this season.

