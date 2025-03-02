Micah Parsons trade rumors: CeeDee Lamb drops massive hint on Cowboys LB's future amid looming contract extension

Dallas Cowboys star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb is volunteering to do whatever it takes to keep linebacker Micah Parson in Dallas. In an interview with Sports Lens, Lamb shared that he has kept in contact with Parsons during this offseason period.

“We’ve had plenty of brief conversations to say the least. That’s my guy — I got him, he’s got me. And I’ll never doubt it.”

CeeDee Lamb went through extensive negotiations with the Cowboys last season, so he knows what Parsons is going through. He ultimately agreed to a 4-year, $136 million contract extension with a $38 million signing bonus. The deal was agreed upon in August, just weeks before the start of week 1 of the regular season. Lamb also missed training camp as he was holding out and did not practice with the Cowboys during the offseason.

He shared the following advice to Parsons:

“Just staying positive throughout this whole thing. I know it’s going to get a little tricky and it’s going to get a little wild, loud and messy. But at the end of the day, you know your worth.”

However, CeeDee Lamb is optimistic that a deal between Parsons and the Cowboys will eventually be reached. He envisions a scenario in which both he and Parsons retire as Cowboys legends.

“We appreciate him and his talent in Dallas, and I tell him every week, every opportunity I can, we’re definitely gonna retire together. Anything else is pretty much out the window.”

Lamb and Parsons were the Cowboys' first-round draft picks in 2020 and 2021, respectively. Lamb was drafted 17th overall, while Parsons was picked 12th overall.

CeeDee Lamb also expressed confidence that a deal will get done. He confidently said:

“Micah’s going to be in a Dallas uniform.”

CeeDee Lamb is also excited for new head coach Brian Schottenheimer

In addition to talking about Micah Parsons, CeeDee Lamb also shared his excitement about working with new head coach Brian Schottenheimer.

”He’s always involved and he’s continuing to look to be better.”

“Should be fun. I’m very excited. Can’t wait. I’ve been in the building plenty of times, we’ll chop it up, have great conversations and I’m excited.”

Schottenheimer has been Lamb's offensive coordinator for the past two seasons, so Lamb should be familiar with his work. He felt one of Schottenheimer’s best traits was his energy.

”Very high energy guy. Obviously, those things you would not see. Sometimes you would see it on film, you’d see him on the sideline. We make a big play, he is definitely there celebrating with you and everyone loves the player’s coach."

Lamb added that he believes it will be a better transition with a coach that the team is familiar with.

The Cowboys will be expected to bounce back after a disappointing 7-10 season, and team leaders like CeeDee Lamb and Micah Parsons will have to excel under new head coach Schottenheimer for them to reach their highest potential.

