"Figure out how to win football games and not get bullied by a RB", "Love how you lost and went straight to Twitter" - NFL fans roast Micah Parsons for complaining about tackle after loss to Buccaneers

Micah Parsons and the Dallas Cowboys started the season in the worst possible manner against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Not only did they lose by a big margin, but they also lost their quarterback due to injury. Dak Prescott hurt his thumb during the game and will now require surgery. He is expected to miss around 6–8 weeks. Their playoff aspirations took a strong hit due to this injury.

The only positive for the Cowboys was the performance of Micah Parsons. Last season's defensive rookie of the year, Parsons once again held his end of the bargain despite his team falling to defeat.

Following the end of the game, Parsons was trolled by fans on Twitter. He had reacted to a video in which he was tackled hard by Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette. Parsons had this to say about the play in which he was tackled by Fournette:

"Now go watch the tape! And see what happenned when it was me and him one on one!!! You hit someone not looking you straight pus**y !! Stop hyping this weak as* sh** it’s football!!"

Micah Parsons @MicahhParsons11 twitter.com/pff/status/156… PFF @PFF Leonard Fournette 🥞🥞🥞🥞

Leonard Fournette 🥞🥞🥞🥞 https://t.co/Jmow47eWrM Now go watch the tape! And see what happenned when it was me and him one on one!!! You hit someone not looking you straight pus**y !! Stop hyping this weak as* shit it’s football!! Now go watch the tape! And see what happenned when it was me and him one on one!!! You hit someone not looking you straight pus**y !! Stop hyping this weak as* shit it’s football!! 😂😂 twitter.com/pff/status/156…

As the Cowboys played poorly and lost to the Buccaneers, NFL fans quickly roasted Micah Parsons for his response to the video. Here are some of the best fan reactions:

Marlo2clutch @Marlo2Clutch @MicahhParsons11 I love how you lost and went straight to twitter🤣 @MicahhParsons11 I love how you lost and went straight to twitter🤣

HURTS SZN @Louslocker @MicahhParsons11 You lost. Get off Twitter and figure out how to win football games and not get bullied by a running back @MicahhParsons11 You lost. Get off Twitter and figure out how to win football games and not get bullied by a running back

jarod @jarod0716 @bdonedone @Louslocker @MicahhParsons11 Got shit on by a 45yr old washed QB. Should’ve practiced harder @bdonedone @Louslocker @MicahhParsons11 Got shit on by a 45yr old washed QB. Should’ve practiced harder

Malik Hooker @MalikHooker24 @MicahhParsons11 Off Twitter Brotha We Got 16 More Weeks And Then Some @MicahhParsons11 Off Twitter Brotha We Got 16 More Weeks And Then Some💯💯

Josh 🇨🇦 @MorantMIP @MicahhParsons11 You should worry about your team scoring 3 points and your “star” cb getting torched @MicahhParsons11 You should worry about your team scoring 3 points and your “star” cb getting torched

Oklahoma Jones @HigghhDeff @MicahhParsons11 You’re supposed to be elite pass rusher & he’s supposed to be an elite rusher of the ball. Doesn’t get paid to pass block. Good thing you don’t get paid to win games @MicahhParsons11 You’re supposed to be elite pass rusher & he’s supposed to be an elite rusher of the ball. Doesn’t get paid to pass block. Good thing you don’t get paid to win games

Parsons will doubtless want to put this moment behind him. The Cowboys need him at his best if they are to compete this season following the injury to Dak Prescott.

Micah Parsons is the player to watch on the Dallas Cowboys defense

Micah Parsons - Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Dallas Cowboys

It is assumed that the Cowboys, following the injury to their quarterback, will heavily rely on their defense to win some games for them. Micah Parsons could have another very big season for them. He is determined to keep his team's playoff hopes alive until Prescott returns from his injury.

With T.J. Watt out due to a pectoral injury (five games with a partial tear), the Cowboys' star could make a case for Defensive Player of the Year.

The Cowboys will face the Cincinnati Bengals next week. The Bengals' offensive line has been a recurring issue for them since last season. Quarterback Joe Burrow had a bad game, throwing four interceptions in their 23-20 defeat to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

With this in mind, Parsons could be up for a big game. The Cowboys would love to see their defensive starlet make some noise against the Bengals offense.

Edited by John Maxwell