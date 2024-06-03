  • NFL
  • Micah Parsons, Troy Aikman heartbroken over Cowboys legend Larry Allen's death

Micah Parsons, Troy Aikman heartbroken over Cowboys legend Larry Allen's death

By Rit Nanda
Modified Jun 03, 2024 17:35 GMT
Micah Parsons, Troy Aikman heartbroken over Cowboys legend Larry Allen
Micah Parsons, Troy Aikman heartbroken over Cowboys legend Larry Allen's death

Micah Parsons and Troy Aikman paid tribute to Cowboys great Larry Allen after the Super Bowl-winning offensive lineman's sudden death. Dallas first put out a statement confirming his passing and both the quarterback and the pass rusher weighed in on that.

The current defensive mainstay for the Cowboys expressed his admiration for what his predecessor had achieved with the franchise. He also expressed regret that he was not able to meet him before his unexpected demise.

Micah Parsons wrote about Larry Allen on X, formerly known as Twitter,

"Wow, def someone I hoped to meet one day ! RIP LEGEND!"
also-read-trending Trending

Troy Aikman remembers his teammate

Legendary quarterback Troy Aikman, who benefited from Allen's work ahead of him, praised his teammate as a gentle giant off the field and a dominating champion on it. He wrote:

"Just received the heartbreaking news of the passing of our beloved teammate Larry Allen. He was a HOF offensive lineman that dominated opponents regardless of the position played. Off the field, he was a gentle giant that loved his family. Rest in Peace LA"

Micah Parsons might not have met Larry Allen but new generation of offensive Cowboys players inspired by him

While Micah Parsons expressed regret for not getting to know Larry Allen closely, this loss will be felt even more keenly by those in the current team who knew him. One such example is Tyler Smith, who just last week spoke about the Pro Football Hall of Famer.

The current offensive lineman for the Cowboys has been compared to his predecessor, who was able to play both the guard and tackle positions. He said:

"It's huge, for sure. Obviously, just knowing Larry and everything he did and how great he was... He almost died of meningitis when he was a kid. He's very tough, just a dawg. I've seen the tape, extremely athletic and famous for the chasedown tackle against the Saints. One of the best pulling guards to maybe ever play in the NFL. Not many people are doing people like that anymore."

NFL releases statement and sends their thoughts

The entire NFL family was saddened by the offensive lineman's sudden passing and the organization released a statement as well, saying:

"The NFL family is deeply saddened by the passing of Hall of Famer, Super Bowl Champion and Cowboys legend, Larry Allen. Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones."

The tributes from those who knew him and even those who didn't show how beloved the Hall-of-Fame offensive lineman was.

