Micah Parsons turns heads with surprising admission on Latto [VIDEO]

If Cowboys fans want Micah Parsons to play at his highest level during the upcoming season, they might want to extend an invite to Latto. That was the surprising admission that the defensive star made when asked which celebrity he would like to see cheering him on.

After querying if he interviewer meant a male or a female celebrity, Micah Parsons settled on Latto. He said,

"If Latto came up to Dallas and went crazy, I might have five sacks."

Micah Parsons might need Latto's help given Cowboys 2025 schedule

While what Micah Parsons said was most likely in jest, Cowboys fans must be praying that Latto does show up if it gives them any kind of competitive advantage. Because after the 2025 NFL schedule was released, it was clear that Dallas would have to have a tremendous season to finish with a positive win-loss record, never mind the playoffs.

They are in a tough division with the Eagles and the Commanders and have to play four games against them. Both made the NFC Championship game last season, and Philadelphia won the Super Bowl.

The NFC East could be the division to watch this year, especially if the Giants can also sort out their quarterback situation. They have a top receiver in Malik Nabers, and if Jaxson Dart can come good, they might be looking at the kind of turnaround that Jayden Daniels engineered in Washington. If so, the Cowboys, who have been divisional winners in recent seasons, could be the ones left behind if they do not up their game significantly from how they performed in the 2024 NFL season.

But even the games from outside their division will be tough matchups. From weeks 12 to 17, they will play the Eagles, Chiefs, Lions, Vikings, Chargers, and Commanders. All those organizations made the postseason last year and had at least 11 wins.

Dallas, in contrast, finished with a 7-10 record and has to go again with first-time head coach Brian Schottenheimer. It was always going to be tough, even though Micah Parsons did not seem unduly worried about it, writing on X,

"Fu$k em ! Let’s play ball!"

Cowboys fans will be heartened to hear the confidence emanating from their defensive stalwart. But given how tough those matchups are expected to be, one cannot blame them if they wish Latto were there during that stretch to get the best out of him.

