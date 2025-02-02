Micah Parsons has unfiltered reaction on Mavericks trading Luka Doncic to Lakers in shocking move

Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons couldn’t believe his eyes when news broke about a blockbuster trade in the NBA. Taking to X, the linebacker summed up what many Mavericks fans were feeling.

"Yoo WTF going on in Dallas?" Parsons posted on X.

His reaction was to the trade, which sent Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers in exchange for Anthony Davis going to the Dallas Mavericks.

The Mavericks also sent Maxi Kleber and Markieff Morris to LA, while receiving Max Christie and a 2029 first-round pick. Meanwhile, the Utah Jazz too got involved. They secured Jalen Hood-Schifino along with two second-round picks.

Many people never thought the Mavericks would trade Doncic. But behind the scenes, the team worried about his fitness and future contract.

Mavericks GM Nico Harrison said they wanted to strengthen their defense, and Davis would help with that because he is great at blocking shots and has championship experience.

For the Lakers, teaming up Doncic with LeBron James makes the Lakers strong championship contenders. It also gives them a star for the future as LeBron gets older.

For the Mavericks, Davis improves their defense. However, losing Doncic raises big questions about how they will score points.

Micah Parsons is a Luka Doncic fan

In September 2024, while helping out at Raising Cane's Post Malone and Cowboys restaurant, Micah Parsons shared his take on the chances of the Dallas Mavericks winning a championship this season.

When asked what the Mavericks need to win the NBA Finals, Parsons was confident in their abilities.

“I mean, I think they are already close,” Parsons said of the Mavericks. “They got a very good group of guys. They added a couple of pieces this offseason. So it's going to be a very interesting team. I think they can actually do it (win a championship)… Luka (Doncic) is special, Kyrie (Irving) is special… There was just a couple games where they kind of went down the stretch and made their runs.”

Meanwhile, Parsons' Cowboys couldn't make the NFL playoffs in 2024.

