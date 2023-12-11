Micah Parsons and the Dallas Cowboys routed the Philadelphia Eagles 33-13 on Sunday to knock them off the NFC lead. But there was one moment of consternation for the linebacker.

During the game, he appeared to be held by tight end Dallas Goedert, who was making his return from arm injury:

No call was made, though, and Parsons made his feelings known:

"I told you it's comical!"

Apparent illness does not prevent Micah Parsons from playing key role in Cowboys' defeat of Eagles

Hours before they were supposed to play, the Dallas Cowboys surprised fans with Parsons' injury designation: illness

It soon emerged that the two-time Pro Bowler had contracted influenza:

However, that was not going to stop him from playing. Parsons had two solo tackles and a sack that night in a complete showing for the Cowboys, who were buoyed by Dak Prescott's touchdown passes to CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup.

After the game, Jerry Jones told him:

"Sick, my a**, Micah!"

After loss to Micah Parsons' Cowboys, Eagles left seeking answers as they lose NFC lead

While America's Team will be happily celebrating seizing the NFC East lead and second place, behind the San Francisco 49ers, the Philadelphia Eagles find themselves in a precarious position.

Having led the conference for 13 weeks, Micah Parsons and Co. have fallen all the way down to the first Wild Card spot after their second straight loss (the Cowboys have the divisional tiebreak, and the 49ers beat them).

However, the more painful part is that it could have been avoided. For starters, the once-dominant defense has been seemingly figured out. During Friday's presser, coach Nick Sirianni had said:

"We'll be doing some different things this week, and we're continuing to try to find ways. Obviously, that's unacceptable on our end. That's everybody. That's coaching. That's playing. We have to fix that."

Whatever lessons they had planned to implement failed to manifest, as they allowed three touchdowns. Offensively, it was no better, as Jalen Hurts failed to see the endzone - not even via the "Tush Push".

The only touchdown the Eagles scored was via a fumble recovery by highly esteemed rookie defensive tackle Jalen Carter, but Brandon Aubrey hit three straight field goals to seal the game.