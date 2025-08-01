"Micah Parsons has been way overhyped" - Skip Bayless calls out Cowboys All-Pro LB over his shocking trade demand in brutal 12-minute rant

Veteran analyst and avid Dallas Cowboys fan Skip Bayless didn't hold back on his reaction to Micah Parsons' trade request.Parsons, a four-time Pro Bowler, sent a message to fans on Friday, thanking them for the love and memories during the last four years and confirming that he wants out of Dallas.Parsons explained in a lengthy rant that the team's front office responded with silence when he thought they were nearing a deal, which frustrated him and ended his desire to spend his whole career with the &quot;Lone Star.&quot;Skip Bayless was among those who didn't appreciate Parsons' demands. In a 12-minute video rant on X Friday, the analyst called out Parsons for asking for one of the richest deals in NFL history when he's not the best player in his position.Moreover, Bayless said Parsons was &quot;overhyped&quot; by fans.&quot;Okay, do you want the truth about Micah Parsons' trade demand? Or do you want me to say what everybody else is going to say? 'Oh my God, Micah wants to be traded. Jerry, do something, save this situation. Jerry, pay the man.' I'm not gonna say that because that's not the truth. I'm going to restate my opinion that Micah Parsons has been way overhyped.&quot;Micah Parsons has been deluded by reading all of your comments on whatever social media platform he's on. And by the way, he's at least as interested in doing podcasts as he is in winning Defensive Player of the Year. Because if you look hard at his productivity as a Dallas Cowboy, it ain’t best defensive player in the National Football League material.&quot;Bayless added that Parsons tends to wear down in the final stretch of seasons, noting that it happened in the 2022 and 2023 campaigns. The former Fox Sports star admitted he compared Parsons to Lawrence Taylor during his rookie season, but the following campaigns proved him wrong.Micah Parsons has been one of the best defensive players in the NFLEver since he made it to the NFL from Penn State, Micah Parsons has become a star at his position. He's one of the best pass rushers in the league alongside Myles Garrett, T.J. Watt, Nick Bosa and Trey Hendrickson, to name a few. Out of those five, Parsons and Hendrickson are the only ones without a Defensive Player of the Year award.At 26, he's only getting better, and many teams will keep an eye on this situation to see if they can land Parsons at some point. In 63 games, Parsons has recorded 256 tackles, including 52.5 sacks, nine forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries for 36 yards.