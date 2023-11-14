Michael Carter landing spots: Top 3 destinations for RB after Jets release

The New York Jets have made a move by releasing running back Michael Carter, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, as he now heads to waivers. Carter has barely been sighted for the Jets this season, totaling just 38 yards on eight carries this season.

With Dalvin Cook and Breece Hall taking all of the snaps on offense, there was little room for Carter to establish himself in the offense.

But now, as we approach a tough period in the NFL season, some teams could go after Carter and give him a chance to do something this season.

But which teams could be interested in his services? Let's take a look.

3 destinations for Michael Carter

#3 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers

With Rachaad White the leading carrier on the Bucs' roster with 132 rushes for 429 yards, the next best back is Ke'Shawn Vaughn, who has 24 carries for just 48 yards.

Adding Carter to the roster could provide the Buccaneers with a little extra firepower behind Baker Mayfield. It looms as a low-risk, high-reward for Tampa Bay, as they need another running back to ease the workload on White.

#2 - Cincinnati Bengals

The Bengals are in a similar spot to the Buccaneers, as Joe Mixon is the leading rusher with 137 attempts for 536 yards, but the next best rusher is Joe Burrow (30 attempts).

The next best back is Trayveon Williams, who has just 10 carries on the season. Mixon needs someone he can share the load with, and maybe due to Michael Carter's quickness, he could prove to be a nice foil in the Bengals' run game.

#1 - Cleveland Browns

With Jerome Ford and Kareem Hunt forming a nice one-two punch, perhaps Carter could prove useful for the Browns.

While Ford and Hunt have 124 attempts and 70, respectively, neither is too good in the passing game. That's where Carter comes in.

Despite his low rushing numbers, Michael Carter has caught 15 passes for 68 yards this season, which is where he could find a spot in the Browns backfield. Hunt has just six receptions on the year and Ford has 21, so potentially Carter could prove to be a useful addition for the run-heavy Browns team.