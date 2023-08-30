Michael Gallup fantasy outlook: Should you draft Cowboys WR in 2023?

Michael Gallup is one of the biggest unknowns for the upcoming fantasy season. The Dallas Cowboys wide receiver is under massive pressure to perform after a poor 2022 and the addition of Brandin Cooks, which means that his job is in jeopardy if he doesn't perform this season.

How much should you trust the Dallas Cowboys wide receiver in your team? Let's take a look:

Michael Gallup's 2023 Fantasy Outlook

Before we say anything about Gallup, we must put in perspective what happened to him in the previous years. After his best season in 2019, he struggled a bit in 2020 due to Dak Prescott's injury. Once his quarterback was healthy again, it was Gallup's time to get hurt, before returning in 2022 far from his best.

He signed a major contract extension with the Cowboys in 2022 before hitting free agency, but the early returns aren't promising at all. Dallas knows that this is the year to return to the Super Bowl, as the NFC isn't exceptionally competitive and the roster is loaded. The team added Brandin Cooks to ignite a Super Bowl push.

They are still expecting Michael Gallup to be an important piece, but he was demoted to WR3 following the Cooks' trade. If he isn't back to his best in 2023, his job will be in jeopardy for the next season.

Is Michael Gallup a good pick in Fantasy Football this year?

It's a risky pick, and one you should avoid unless it's a deep league with 16 (or more) players. Gallup will be the WR3 in a team that should be using lots of 12 personnel under Brian Schottenheimer's offense, which means that his snap count will drop a bit when they're not aligned with two receivers.

Michael Gallup has the talent to be productive, but you're counting on plenty of positives for this to happen. He needs to be fully healthy, the Cowboys need to trust him and he needs to outpace Brandin Cooks, which is not something you'll bet at this point.

You should only draft him if your team needs depth, but don't count on him as a starter.

Where should you draft Michael Gallup this year?

With an ADP of #196, it's clear how much most fantasy platforms see Gallup. Anything more than a late pick, say, rounds 14+, will be a reach for your team. He might not even be a starter for the Dallas Cowboys!

It's clear that Gallup's production has gone down. He has amassed just 5.2 targets and 2.7 receptions per game in 2022. Unless he gets at least double these numbers, he'll be only a backup for your team.

