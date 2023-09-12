Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills started the season with an overtime 22-16 loss to the New York Jets on Monday night. Although they were up early over the Jets, the Bills struggled even though their opponent was without their starting quarterback.

Bills QB Josh Allen didn't have a great outing in the season opener, completing 29 out of 41 passes and throwing for 236 yards and one touchdown. Allen threw three interceptions, all into the waiting hands of the Jets safety Jordan Whitehead.

Hall of Fame wide receiver Michael Irvin spoke about Allen's performance on Fox Sports' "Undisputed" on Tuesday morning. He blamed wide receiver Stefon Diggs and Bills coach Sean McDermott for some of Allen's woes.

Irvin said they both need to refrain from telling Allen to make smart plays. He added that the gesture alerts others to Allen's issues.

"Another problem I have with Diggs and his head coach because I know darn well Troy Aikman will bust me in the mouth every time I see it, you know, camera's on you all day," Irvin said.

"I keep seeing Diggs and the head coach look at the quarterback saying (points to head), stop telling that man, be smart, be smart because you're telling everybody else he's dumb, he's dumb. Stop doing that. Stop messing with this man's confidence. Let's just go quiet and say, 'Keep making smart plays.' Stop making the world see by doing the actions."

Irvin said that Stefon Diggs should give his quarterback more confidence that he can make plays instead of telling him to be smart. Diggs was seen on the sidelines towards the end of the game, giving his quarterback a much-needed pep talk.

Josh Allen's overtime record continues to be an issue

Josh Allen is one of the best quarterbacks in the National Football League. And that is the reason the Buffalo Bills signed him to a six-year contract extension in 2021, worth over $250 million.

Allen, though, has yet to take the Buffalo Bills to a Super Bowl. The team has been stopped in their tracks by the Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs in consecutive seasons.

Buffalo is setting its sights on breaking the Super Bowl drought this season. Allen, however, continued to struggle with turnovers on Monday night.

He also added yet another overtime loss to his resume. In his career, Allen is now 0-5 in overtime losses, which includes the playoff loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Josh Allen now holds the record for most overtime losses without a win by a starting quarterback, which is not exactly how the Bills wanted to start the 2023 NFL season.