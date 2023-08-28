Michael Irvin returns to sports media after being removed by the NFL Network from their Super Bowl LVII broadcast panel last season. This time, he will share his opinions across Skip Bayless in the revamped roster of FS1’s Undisputed.

The Hall of Fame wide receiver isn’t new to sports debate shows because he has appeared on ESPN’s First Take with Stephen A. Smith. But while he is familiar with this format, the three-time Super Bowl champion admits that he’s still feeling jitters.

Michael Irvin is feeling nervous on the first day as Undisputed host

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The former Dallas Cowboys standout retweeted the official announcement about the program’s return on August 28 at 9:30 AM Eastern Time. However, he posted it with the caption:

🏈 NFL kickoff on Sept 7! Dive into action: Explore Schedule & Depth Chart for ultimate game-day prep!

“I must admit I feel like a nervous rookie about to play in his first @NFL game tomorrow morning. I am just so happy to be back around and talking about the game that I love the most!!!! DONT MISS THIS, I PROMISE THIS WILL BE MEGA SPECIAL!!!!”

Expand Tweet

Aside from Michael Irvin, former NFL defensive back Richard Sherman and Lil’ Wayne will also debate with Bayless in rotation. Former NFL wide receiver Keyshawn Johnson will also be one of “Undisputed’s” mainstays after being laid off by ESPN earlier this year.

Sports Business Journal’s John Ourand also reported that Rachel Nichols will join the revamped “Undisputed” roster. Meanwhile, the hip-hop artist also created a new theme song, replacing “No Mercy,” which has been used since the show started in 2016.

“Undisputed” went off the air for a couple of months following Shannon Sharpe’s departure. The Hall of Fame tight end left the program after agreeing to a contract buyout. He did the show with Bayless from its start until after the 2023 NBA Finals.

Since Sharpe’s exit, the quest for new “Undisputed” hosts has started. Former NFL running back LeSean McCoy was rumored to be one of the people replacing Sharpe, even if he was already hosting FS1’s “Speak.”

“Undisputed” had its inaugural episode on September 6, 2016, after FOX Sports got Bayless from ESPN. The veteran sports media personality was doing First Take with Stephen A. Smith before debating with Sharpe for two-and-a-half hours from Monday to Friday.

Michael Irvin out of the limelight briefly for alleged misconduct

Irvin was taken out of the Super Bowl LVII coverage team after alleged sexual misconduct allegations toward a female employee at the hotel where he was staying. A surveillance video of Irvin’s alleged wrongdoing also surfaced.

However, the Glendale, Arizona, police haven’t received reports about an incident involving Michael Irvin. As a result, he filed a $100 million lawsuit against his accuser and the Renaissance Phoenix Hotel. He canceled the lawsuit at first before re-filing it last March.

🔥Ready to find out which NFL quarterback's spirit lives within you? PLAY QUIZ NOW and IGNITE your gridiron journey! 🏆

Poll : #7) Which wide receiver holds the record for the most receiving yards in a single playoff game? (#6 Ans - Lawrence Taylor) Jerry Rice Terrell Owens Julio Jones Randy Moss 906 votes