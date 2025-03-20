Michael Irvin comes to Micah Parsons' defense amid reports claiming Cowboys LB causing "controversy" in Dallas

For the Dallas Cowboys, Micah Parsons is the key theme during the offseason. The superstar edge rusher is on the verge of signing a new contract, and negotiations are ongoing. While a deal awaits, there has been a bit of controversy regarding the defender.

Parsons was involved in a discussion on X with DeMarcus Lawrence, an ex-teammate who moved to the Seattle Seahawks after over a decade. It wasn't the first time a teammate publicly questioned Parsons, leading to a discussion during Fox Sports' Speak on whether he was a problem for the Dallas Cowboys.

Former wide receiver Michael Irvin, who spent his entire career in Dallas, was adamant that Parsons wasn't the problem - and whoever disagrees with him should be the ones that don't agree with him.

"The only problem they have is finding his money and making sure you remove the people who aren't on the same page. There's no Micah Parsons problem outside of getting him signed. I know how tough that is. And I heard that they met the other day. I don't wanna hear about a Micah problem. I don't see it. They way he's played, he's earned what he's going to get, and they'll work that out."

A story on Dallas Morning News listed a few occasions where the defender was at odds with the franchise. Apart from the aforementioned issues, he also skipped voluntary workouts before the 2024 season.

Stephen Jones confirms Dallas Cowboys want Micah Parsons for the long-term

When speaking with Jori Epstein, from Yahoo Sports, the son of owner and general manager Jerry Jones was clear about the defender's value to the franchise:

“I don’t think anyone’s ever underestimated Micah’s value in terms of what he can bring. From the day he walked in the door, he’s been one of those (guys who), when he’s rolling, it’s a problem for the other guys, and they got to find him.

“I don’t want to get into the details (of) early, late, when all that comes. Too early for any of that, but obviously Micah is an important part of what we’re about.”

Since he entered the NFL in 2021, Parsons has amassed 52.5 sacks, the fifth-highest mark in the league during that span. He's expected to go past the contract extension signed by Myles Garrett ($40 million/year with the Cleveland Browns) and become the highest-paid defender in the NFL.

