Michael Irvin escalates Terrell Owens beef as ex-Cowboys WRs go at each other's throats over viral Undisputed video

Michael Irvin debuted on FS1's "Undisputed" earlier this week. On his first day, he got into a spirited debate with Richard Sherman about advice he had given to CeeDee Lamb about catching with his entire body.

Sherman debunked that theory, saying that as a defensive player, it would be easy to get the ball away from the receiver.

The debate didn't stop there, as another former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver, Terrell Owens, joined in on social media. Owens Tweeted that Irvin's advice was the worst that he had ever heard.

Every receiver coach and head coach is cringing right now listening to this notion for receivers to catch with your body. In some cases, yes, but this isn’t bad advice, this is TERRIBLE advice.…and I got more TDs than Key & Mike combined. I’m #teamsherman on this one.

Terrell Owens then said that he has more touchdowns than Irvin and former wide receiver Keyshawn John, who is also a part of the "Undisputed" cast.

Owens finished his Tweet by saying that he was siding with Richard Sherman on this conversation. Irvin and Owens have had back-and-forth banter for many years.

The two wide receivers played their games very differently, which has caused a riff throughout the years with their different opinions. And this notion was on full display while the duo made their points on live television.

Did Terrell Owens catch more touchdowns than Michael Irvin and Keyshawn Johnson?

Michael Irvin's advice to CeeDee Lamb sparked an incredible debate in the NFL world. Hall of Fame wide receiver Terrell Owens made his argument and took a personal dig at Irvin and co-host Keyshawn Johnson. Stating that he had more touchdowns than both of the former receivers combined.

Although Owens tends to exaggerate at times, in this instance, he is correct. During his 15 seasons in the National Football League, T.O. had 158 receiving touchdowns in the regular and postseasons. Michael Irvin played 12 seasons with the Dallas Cowboys, accumulating 73 total receiving touchdowns.

Keyshawn Johnson played 11 seasons with the New York Jets, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Dallas Cowboys, and Carolina Panthers. He totaled 66 receiving touchdowns in his career. Johnson and Irvin's total receiving touchdowns are 139.

Johnson and Irvin played with offenses that were talented in all facets. Dynamic running backs, effective quarterbacks, a total team package. whereas Owens was a part of teams where he was the most effective offensive weapon. Which helps to put those numbers into perspective.

