Michael Irvin fires shot at DC Matt Eberflus as Cowboys defense gets exposed vs. Rams

The Dallas Cowboys came into Week 6 looking to build on their momentum, and facing the 2-3 Carolina Panthers, many expected a relatively easy win for Mike McCarthy’s team. However, Carolina coach Dave Canales had his offense firing on all cylinders, while Dallas defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus was left searching for answers.The Panthers’ offense, led by Bryce Young, orchestrated long, punishing drives that exposed the Cowboys defense as undisciplined, out of position and at times simply overmatched.In light of this, Hall of Famer and Cowboys legend Michael Irvin, wrote on X:“I have never seen an @NFL defense with so many people running WIDE OPEN!!!! 🤷🏾🤷🏾 @dallascowboys”Michael Irvin @michaelirvin88LINKI have never seen an @NFL defense with so many people running WIDE OPEN!!!! 🤷🏾🤷🏾@dallascowboysAn instance of the defense falling apart was after the Cowboys took a 24-20 lead early in the fourth quarter, Carolina made a 10-play, 65-yard touchdown drive that ate up more than five minutes of clock.Bryce Young capped it with a 2-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Tayvion McMillan, reclaiming the lead. Throughout that drive, and much of the game, the Panthers ran at will, with Rico Dowdle and Ji’Ayir Horn consistently finding big lanes in Dallas’ front seven.Instances when the Cowboys defense had a hard time against the Rams’ offenseFrom the outset, Dallas’ defense was put to the test. In the first quarter, the Cowboys forced a three-and-out but sound found themselves unable to stop the Panthers’ sustained drives. Carolina’s opening field goal drive was a sign of things to come, as they methodically moved the ball 63 yards over eight plays, taking an early 3-0 lead.The second half only underscored Dallas’ defensive vulnerabilities. For instance, when Carolina launched an 80-yard, four-play touchdown drive to take its first lead of the game at 20-17. The Cowboys’ defense was unable to generate consistent pressure or contain cornerstone Panthers runners, allowing multiple long runs and clutch plays.In the final moments of the game, the Cowboys tied the game at 27-27, but the Panthers controlled the clock on their final 71-yard, 15-play drive, grinding down the clock before slotting in the game-winning field goal as time expired, giving Dallas a 30-27 loss.