"Lot of things that are going on that aren't working in his favor" - NFL legend Michael Irvin insists Tom Brady is in big trouble

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers started off the new season perfectly. Despite dealing with multiple injured players, the Buccaneers defeated the Dallas Cowboys 19-3.

Brady threw 18/27 passes for 212 yards and had a touchdown at the cost of an interception. The Cowboys' defense didn't give the Buccaneers an opportunity to have a free-flowing offense. In the end, however, they were able to get the job done.

Prior to the game against the Cowboys, Tom Brady was seriously doubted by Cowboys legendary receiver, Michael Irvin.

He claimed that, even though he isn't doubting Brady's greatness, the Buccaneers quarterback has some severe obstacles to tackle this season. On the "NFL GameDay" show, Irvin had this to say about Brady:

"We've all learned not to doubt Tom Brady. He's always showing up, and we expect him to show up. But there are a lot of things that are going on, that's really attacking him on his strength."

"When you started talking about the missing middle part of your offensive line, that's what Tom needs to be his strength. Now, we just heard that Godwin was going to play today. I don't know how good Godwin was going to be just coming back off ACL."

"He needs that little guy that Jalen, that Julian Edelman guy, and he can get the ball off and control the line of scrimmage with. So I'm not saying I'm doubting him. I'm just ... there are a lot of things that are going on that aren't working in his favor."

FOX Sports: NFL @NFLonFOX Tom Brady has still never lost to the Dallas Cowboys. Tom Brady has still never lost to the Dallas Cowboys. https://t.co/oI97yOiOuA

It is true that Tom Brady's season won't be easy. However, a win against the Cowboys has certainly given him the much-desired confidence to face tougher opponents in the upcoming weeks.

Tom Brady has a tough mountain to climb in Week 2

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Dallas Cowboys

Following an impressive win to start the season, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will now shift focus in preparation to face the New Orleans Saints in Week 2.

Since Tom Brady became a Tampa Bay Buccaneer, the Saints has been the team that has caused the Bucs the most trouble.Brady's record against the Saints is 4-5. Most importantly, the Saints got much better in the offseason. They will be a tough challenge for the Bucs to get a win against their division rivals.

The New Orleans Saints are coming off a great comeback win against the Atlanta Falcons where they scored 17 points in the fourth quarter. Due to this, their confidence will be sky high heading into the game against Brady and the Bucs.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are currently favored by -2.5 points against the New Orleans Saints.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit NFL Network and H/T Sportskeeda.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Windy Goodloe