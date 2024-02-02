Michael Irvin hints at end of the line for 6x Super Bowl-winning HC Bill Belichick

According to Cowboys star Michael Irvin, one's arrival on the big stage happens with a boom. However, as he may or may not know, one's career can end with a whimper. In other words, getting drafted and stacking statistics happens on television, but missing out on job interviews happens in the background.

Speaking on "Undisputed," Irvin started the countdown clock on Bill Belichick's career with an end date. He believes Belichick's coaching career will be over if he doesn't get a job by the end of the 2025 coaching hiring spree.

"The more I hear people talking like this about Bill, the more I say he didn't get a job this year and there were a lot of defensive coaches hired," said Michael Irvin. "If something doesn't happen by the end of next year, then we've seen the last of Bill Belichick."

Can Bill Belichick return before Michael Irvin's countdown ends?

Like Irvin, many might say missing the 2024 season alone would be the final blow to Belchick's coaching career. However, missing a year of action has led to one of the most dominant coaching performances in the modern era. Even Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy was pushed out the back door in Green Bay and got a job after taking a year off.

The Cowboys, under McCarthy's guidance, has ripped off three straight 12-5 seasons and just one year in which he finished under .500. The 6-10 run came in his first year with the Cowboys and in a season in which Dak Prescott suffered a season-ending injury somewhat early in the year.

Of course, merely taking a year off doesn't guarantee that Tom Brady's former coach will return to near-instant glory. However, if he could put together another short run like McCarthy, he would nab the record for most all-time wins by an HC.

