Michael Irvin makes a bold claim suggesting Cowboys could go undefeated in 2022 NFL season

The Dallas Cowboys are setting their sights a little higher than their 12-5 campaign from last season. One Cowboys legend is particularly optimistic about their chances in the upcoming campaign.

Michael Irvin hopped on First Take this week to talk about Dallas after their preseason loss to the Denver Broncos. While the preseason defeat to Denver was a messy one, Irvin was not discouraged. He believes the Cowboys could emulate the 1972 Miami Dolphins and go undefeated in the 2022 NFL season.

Here's what he said:

"If the Dallas Cowboys clean up these penalties, they will be chasing the 1972 Miami Dolphins. When you got the No. 1 offense, clean up these penalties, they will be chasing the 1972 Dolphins. Did I say something crazy?"

Host Stephen A. Smith was less than enthused with Irvin's take, pointing instead towards their preseason showing against Denver:

"Dallas was penalized 17 times for 129 yards in a 17-7 loss at Empower Field on Saturday. They also led the league in penalties last season (127 accepted penalties)."

An interesting contrast of opinions between the two analysts. It will be interesting to see who is right when the season kicks off next month.

Expectations and issues for the Dallas Cowboys in the upcoming campaign

Dallas Cowboys v Denver Broncos

Penalties were certainly an issue last season, but the Cowboys are grappling with misfortune on the injury table as well. Newcomer James Washington suffered an injury early in Dallas' first practice in full pads. He fractured his right foot and is expected to be out for six to ten weeks.

Michael Gallup is also not expected to be ready for opening week duties. Gallup suffered an ACL tear in Week 17 last season, an injury that put him on the PUP list. The receiver told reporters that it was "not a reasonable possibility" for him to suit up for the opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

That leaves Dallas with CeeDee Lamb and very little help. This means they need a couple of starting receivers to emerge in training camp. Dennis Houston has been one of the surprise packages so far. While Jalen Tolbert, who was drafted in the third round back in April, is also a contender.

The main threat in the NFC East appears to be the Philadelphia Eagles. They have emerged as a team that could win the division or take a Wild Card spot to enter the playoffs. Dallas are expected to beat the rest of the division, though will have to avoid complacency in those matchups.

All eyes will be on Dak Prescott, who will enter his seventh year as their quarterback. With expectations only seeming to increase, Prescott will have to perform in the upcoming campaign.

We will see how they get on when the rubber meets the road next month.

