Michael Irvin makes feelings extremely clear on Cowboys drafting potential Dak Prescott successor 

The Dallas Cowboys have some changes coming to their roster as the 2025 NFL draft approaches. They have to bolster their roster and the quarterback position can help the team in the future as they may look for the future after Dak Prescott.

Ad

While appearing on FS1's "Speak", the Pro Football Hall of Fame wide receiver discussed how he is okay with the Cowboys wanting to draft another quarterback this season:

"Yes, absolutely. And they were talking about trying to find another Dak in the system, we're gonna find him in the later rounds... This time around I'm okay with this process, but I want them to go in the direction, I want you to get me a real runner."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Irvin also mentioned how the abilities needed for a quarterback to win a Super Bowl have changed thanks to Philadelphia's Jalen Hurts.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"We already established that Jalen Hurts has shown you a new way to win a Super Bowl. Now, I want you to go, 'that's a quarterback that can run'. I want you to find me a fourth-round quarterback that's a running quarterback, not a quarterback that can run," Irvin added.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Dallas Cowboys Executive Vice President Stephen Jones spoke earlier on Monday and mentioned how one of the team's goals this NFL draft is to get their quarterback of the future.

What quarterbacks are currently on the Dallas Cowboys roster?

The Cowboys ended the 2024 season with four quarterbacks under contract, according to Our Lads depth chart. The team had Dak Prescott, Cooper Rush, Trey Lance and Will Grier all on their roster but are currently down to two quarterbacks.

Both Rush and Lance are unrestricted free agents and there are no signs that either one of them is going to return. Prescott is entering the second season of his four-year, $240 million contract and will be 32 years old. However, it is not expected that Will Grier, who has not played in a game since the 2019 NFL season, will be the team's backup quarterback come Week 1.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.