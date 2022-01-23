Michael Irvin names 3 NFL HCs he'd pick over Mike McCarthy to lead Cowboys

Hall of Fame Dallas Cowboys wide receiver and NFL analyst Michael Irvin shared his thoughts on his former team. The Cowboys lost to the San Francisco 49ers in the Wild Card round of the playoffs by a score of 23-17.

During a recent interview with WGNO Sports on Wednesday, Irvin let his thoughts be known about which head coaches he would like to see take over for current Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy:

“Look at what we are in right now... If you can get me Sean Payton? I’ll take Kyle Shannahan, Sean Payton, Bill Belichick. If you can get me any one of them, I’ll ship [Coach McCarthy’s] butt right on out of here right fast for one of them. Don’t just do it to do it. I’ll do it to get better.”

Emmanuel Acho @EmmanuelAcho The Cowboys should let go of McCarthy as head coach.



Mike McCarthy only got 1 Superbowl appearance out of a 13 year combination of Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers. Now he can’t get the Cowboys and their #1 offense a playoff win at home. The Cowboys should let go of McCarthy as head coach. Mike McCarthy only got 1 Superbowl appearance out of a 13 year combination of Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers. Now he can’t get the Cowboys and their #1 offense a playoff win at home.

The Hall of Fame receiver stated that Cowboys owner Jerry Jones surely has regrets about letting Sean Payton go to the New Orleans Saints in 2006:

“There is no doubt [Jerry Jones] feels that was the one that got away. I feel that was the one that got away. Remember, right when Sean goes, a few months later Bill said he’s leaving. I’m like, ‘Bill, you couldn’t have told us that before we let Sean go?’ You know what I mean? We could have had him here.”

Skip Bayless @RealSkipBayless



For more from episode 2 of my podcast, listen and subscribe here:



Mike McCarthy fooled me and fooled the world.For more from episode 2 of my podcast, listen and subscribe here: sprtspod.fox/Episode2 Mike McCarthy fooled me and fooled the world.For more from episode 2 of my podcast, listen and subscribe here: sprtspod.fox/Episode2https://t.co/1ji2vDirow

Michael Irvin lists Sean Payton and Kyle Shanahan among Cowboys HC replacements for Mike McCarthy

New Orleans Saints HC Sean Payton

From 2003 to 2005, Payton worked for the Cowboys as an assistant coach and quarterback coach under Hall of Fame head coach Bill Parcells. In his 15 years with New Orleans, Payton holds a 152-89 record and nine playoff appearances. Payton won a Super Bowl title in the 2009 season, the first in Saints’ franchise history.

Kyle Shanahan is in his fifth year as 49ers head coach and has a 39-42 record and has led the team to two playoff appearances, including this season. He led the 49ers to a Super Bowl appearance in the 2019 season, losing to the Kansas City Chiefs by a score of 31-20.

Bill Belichick, the greatest head coach of all-time to many, is in his 22nd year as head coach of the New England Patriots. He has 254 wins as Patriots coach and 36 in his five years with the Cleveland Browns (1991-1995).

Glenn Kaplan @glennkaplan13 Will Cain @willcain Dallas doesn’t need an offensive genius. They don’t need the next big thing at coach. They need a leader.



I wonder...has Dallas ever TRIED to pry Belicheck out of NE?



It would seem if you REALLY wanted to win a Super Bowl and systemic discipline is your problem...Belicheck. Dallas doesn’t need an offensive genius. They don’t need the next big thing at coach. They need a leader.I wonder...has Dallas ever TRIED to pry Belicheck out of NE?It would seem if you REALLY wanted to win a Super Bowl and systemic discipline is your problem...Belicheck. Bill Belichick as the Dallas Cowboys head coach? Hahahahahahahaha. He owes Tom Brady his coaching career. twitter.com/willcain/statu… Bill Belichick as the Dallas Cowboys head coach? Hahahahahahahaha. He owes Tom Brady his coaching career. twitter.com/willcain/statu…

In total, his 290 wins are the third-most in NFL history, trailing just Don Shula (328) and George Halas (318). His six Super Bowls are the most in league history.

While it could be a long shot to land any of these coaches to succeed McCarthy, each of them possesses an excellent resume.

Also Read Article Continues below

For now, McCarthy, a Super Bowl winning coach (2010 with the Green Bay Packers) in his own right, looks safe entering the 2022 season.

Edited by David Nyland

LIVE POLL Q. Should the Cowboys replace Mike McCarthy? Yes No 0 votes so far