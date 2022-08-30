"I'm praying for him" - Michael Irvin claims he's scared for Tom Brady

Tom Brady's mid-preseason hiatus is physically over, but the surrounding fallout is still having an effect. Pundits, analysts, and fans are still asking questions about the quarterback. One NFL analyst and former star player has expressed his worries for the middle-aged quarterback.

Speaking on First Take, Michael Irvin claimed that the quarterback doesn't seem to have the same fire as he did in previous years. He also said that without clear weapons around him, trouble could lie ahead.

"Tom Brady fires me up when I see him, ‘Let's Go!’ If he said, ‘Let's go’ right now, nobody would go and say what you will, that's a big part of what Tom Brady brings. I'm praying for him."

He continued, changing subjects to his offensive line:

"But whatever it is, it's only one or two things that can put you in that position. So we can all kind of put it together, but I'm praying for him and all of that... Now let's attack the X's and O's. You don't have that offensive line. You're hurting right up the middle on the offensive line. Where is Tom's blanky? Where is his Wes Welker? Where is his Julian Edelman?"

While labeling Brady's quality receivers of yore "blankys," he asked who on the Buccaneers' roster fills the same criteria:

"We control the offensive line with our blanky. Where is our blanky? I love Julian and I talk to him all the time. He and I talk at least once a week. It's my boy, man. He was that blanky... Right now, I'm worried about Tom, worried about him personally, worried about football... His head is not in the game right now."

Of course, fans would be quick to point out that the team still has Mike Evans. Additionally, Chris Godwin is expected to be back on the field this season. Based on his statements, Irvin appears to not be classifying those players as having the same caliber as Edelman and Wes Welker.

Tom Brady's destabilization

No. 12 and No. 87 at Super Bowl LV

While many would be quick to defend Tom Brady, detractors have had more evidence than ever before that No. 12's mind is elsewhere. Since 2022 began, the quarterback has made several unprecedented career moves. He initially retired for six weeks near the beginning of the year.

Since his return, it has been rumored that he had been attempting to come onboard with the Miami Dolphins as a minority owner. The deal ultimately fell through when Brian Flores launched his discrimination lawsuit against the league. However, soon after returning to the Buccaneers, he had a new job lined up.

Immediately after his retirement from the NFL, whenever it happens, Brady will be calling games for FOX.

Most recently, the legendary quarterback had taken 11 days off in the middle of preseason. All of this had left fans wondering how much longer the quarterback will be all-in with football. Will 2022 serve as his final swansong as a player on the field?

