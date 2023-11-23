Michael Irvin sends Dak Prescott's Cowboys a warning ahead of Thanksgiving Day showdown vs Commanders

Dak Prescott is likely licking his chops about more than just Thanksgiving dinner today. The Cowboys quarterback is on deck to face one of the weakest defenses in the league this season in front of the entire world.

However, if he assumes it to come too easy, it could result in disaster. At least, that is what Cowboys great Michael Irvin cautioned on a Thanksgiving edition of "Undisputed":

"Of course they pose a threat. You have had the better team and they have won," Irvin said. "So that's how tough the NFL has made these division games. It’s a last-place team, but you have to show up and play. You got to throw those records out the window." [1:30 onwards]

The Cowboys are rolling into today's matchup at 7-3 with the Commanders holding onto their playoff lives by a hair at 4-7. With a loss, the Commanders would be eliminated for all intents and purposes. With 10-7 set as the ceiling this season, it would require the Commanders to win without stopping for the rest of the season.

They're desperate, so many expect to see every trick play and additional wrinkle the Commanders can muster. Dak Prescott likely will get the team's best punch.

NFL Thanksgiving Day: Commanders vs Cowboys injury report

Dak Prescott at Dallas Cowboys v Philadelphia Eagles

It is Week 12, so no team is truly 100% healthy. However, while both teams have their core intact, the Washington Commanders are a bit more banged up this week. Washington will miss starting left defensive end James Smith-Williams and second-string right cornerback Emmanuel Forbes.

Meanwhile, the Cowboys have running back Rico Dowdle listed as questionable for the game. Linebacker Leighton Vander Esch continues to be on injured reserve and will be unavailable for the contest. CJ Goodwin and Trevon Diggs will also miss the game for the same reason.

Otherwise, outside of a few fringe players, both sides are completely healthy. Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, and Tony Pollard are in good shape for the contest.

For the Commanders, Sam Howell, Brian Robinson Jr., and Terry McLaurin are also good to go as well as Curtis Samuel and Jahan Dotson.

How to watch the Commanders vs Cowboys game today?

Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb at New York Giants v Dallas Cowboys

The game takes place at 4:30 PM EST. Thanksgiving is one of the only days of the year that one can watch 100% of the games via antenna. The NFC East showdown will be played on CBS.

The 49ers-Seahawks showdown will take place on Sunday Night Football on NBC with kickoff taking place at 8:20 PM EST. The Packers and Lions will kickoff on FOX at 1:00 PM EST.