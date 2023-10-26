Michael Irvin shows no faith in Joe Burrow as Bengals brace themselves for 49ers showdown

There were high expectations for Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals heading into the 2023 NFL season. The quarterback has found success through his first few seasons which included a trip to the Super Bowl and an AFC North title.

This season, a calf injury appears to have put a damper on Burrow's performance and the Bengals have struggled. On Thursday, Hall of Fame wide receiver Michael Irvin spoke about the team on "Undisputed." The Bengals will face the San Francisco 49ers this weekend likely without Brock Purdy.

According to Irvin, Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase have not been able to connect so far this season, which is problematic for the Bengals moving forward.

"Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase, those guys they haven't taken off like they took off in the first few years," Irvin said. "I think they were like 55% on downfield passes. Right now Joe Burrow is only 35%. So even though Brock Purdy's out. Kyle Shanahan has been known to take all kinds of quarterbacks and put together a pretty good offense. So this game is about the 49ers' defense even though Brock Purdy is on the sidelines. I believe that the 49ers can still skate this game."

Irvin doesn't feel that Brock Purdy's absence will be an advantage for the Cincinnati Bengals, as the 49ers have found success in the past without their starting quarterback. Irvin gave credit to 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan for making the offense work for all of his quarterbacks.

How will QB Joe Burrow fare vs. 49ers?

Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals got off to a rough start this season. A lingering calf injury left the quarterback unable to make the plays downfield that he typically does. While he and Chase have found their footing as of late, they are up to challenge in Week 8.

The San Francisco 49ers have suffered major injuries to their offense, including a concussion for quarterback Brock Purdy. Wide receiver Deebo Samuel has a shoulder injury and running back Christian McCaffrey has been dealing with an oblique injury.

Burrow will need to worry about the 49ers defense, as they haven't shown any signs of slowing down. Through the first seven games. the 49ers defense has 11 interceptions. San Francisco is also the only team in the NFL that has at least four players with multiple interceptions.

The Bengals offensive line will have to bring their "A" game on Sunday afternoon as the 49ers defense is non-stop in bringing pressure.