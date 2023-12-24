“Michael Irvin stay off cocaine”: Antonio Brown goes off on ‘old a*s’ Cowboys legend in latest rant

Antonio Brown's behavior on X hasn't gotten any better. This time, the embattled former wide receiver is going after Dallas Cowboys legend and NFL analyst Michael Irvin. Brown insinuated drug use on Irvin's part and levied a threat towards him in a fiery post.

Expand Tweet

Brown's NSFW tweet went viral on Christmas Eve, saying:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Michael Irvin stay off the cocaine I got way more stats then you f****t you from Broward not Miami we slap the s**t your old a**. Merry chrisma PlayerHater."

This likely comes in response to the recent list of Irvin's best-ever wide receivers. At the top of his Mount Rushmore was Jerry Rice. He was followed by himself, Drew Pearson and Miami Dolphins superstar Tyreek Hill.

Expand Tweet

The list left off Brown, the former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver. That evidently irked him to the point of retaliation on X. Brown's behavior on the site has been erratic for a very long time, and he has continued his act today.

This is not the first time the two have been in the news together. Long ago, when Brown started playing for the Las Vegas Raiders, Irvin called out his behavior and said it had gone from comical to concerning.

Brown would eventually leave the Raiders and join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before he ultimately stepped away from football, infamously stripping down and running off the field in 2021.

Antonio Brown continues Twitter tirade

Antonio Brown's latest tweet, or X post, is just another in a long line of questionable behavior. He often posts controversial statements to X. The wide receiver's latest is certainly aggressive and perhaps more harsh than others, but it's not the only of its kind.

Antonio Brown ripped Michael Irvin on X

He frequently goes viral for either unhinged takes he shares or his routine insistence to bring up other NFL figures in rants. This time, the Dallas Cowboys legend is among those who have been hit with a fiery statement. As of now, Irvin has not responded.