Michael Irvin suspects "something fishy" between Deshaun Watson and Browns

As the Cleveland Browns gear up to face the Seattle Seahawks this week, they will be without starting quarterback Deshaun Watson again. On Wednesday, head coach Kevin Stefanski ruled out Watson and announced that backup quarterback P.J. Walker will get another start.

In Week 3, Watson suffered a strain in his right shoulder against the Tennessee Titans. He was left sidelined until last week in Week 7 when he suited up and played against the Indianapolis Colts. He left the game after getting knocked down to the ground in the first quarter and never returned.

Many around the league are suspecting that Watson doesn't want to play. On Undisputed this morning, co-host Michael Irvin thinks that something fishy is happening between Cleveland and Watson.

"So for Cleveland, I texted some people to try to find out what's going on. And I really haven't heard back from them but it's something going on," Irvin said. "Because it does seem fishy. When people started writing, the players were mad at him. So it means that there's somebody saying he shouldn't be on the football field, but he's not."

"And that sounds to us like something crazy when a team like Cleveland has put themselves out and taking this chance on you. We expect you to do everything to be on the football field for that team and certainly for your teammates. So that's it does sound like something fishy going on," he added.

Former NFL quarterback Brady Quinn called out Watson for saying that he doesn't want to play while being medically cleared.

Deshaun Watson responds to those who say he doesn't seem to want to play

Deshaun Watson during Cleveland Browns v Indianapolis Colts

With there being chatter of him not wanting to play, Deshaun Watson addressed the rumors this week and called those out who are saying he doesn't want to play.

Watson said he rushed back from his injury and that he's been working his a** off the last two weeks to get back onto the field. He said:

"I don’t know … I thought I was ready, I wasn't ready. Why wouldn’t I want to play? I just worked my a-- off for two years to get back and play."

Watson has played four games this season and has led the Cleveland Browns to a 3-1 record in games he's played. He's completed 61.7 percent of passes and has thrown for 683 yards, four touchdowns, and three interceptions.

He was 3-3 as a starter after serving his 11-game ban last season and hasn't been worth what Cleveland has paid for him thus far.

