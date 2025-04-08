Joe Milton is looking to establish himself as the new backup for Dak Prescott after veteran Cooper Rush left for the Baltimore Ravens in free agency. And Michael Irvin has a stern warning in response to the development.

Ad

Earlier this month, the Dallas Cowboys were reported to have traded for the sixth-round sophomore. With the New England Patriots having signed Josh Dobbs behind Drake Maye, his chances of advancing through the depth chart had looked slim.

But in his new team, he stands a stronger chance of threatening the incumbent starter. And speaking on his YouTube channel on Saturday, the Hall of Fame wide receiver said (2:10 to begin):

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Don't give this kid a chance, Dak... You better stay healthy, stay ready, stay on the football field. Now remember, you're making $60 million a year. This kid (is) making only $1 million. If you give him a chance on the field, it'll be ugly."

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad

In related news, ESPN's Adam Schefter called the trade a win-win for both parties - Milton got the tantalizingly fresh start that he wanted, and the Cowboys found a potentially better backup than Will Grier could be:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Why Patriots trading Joe Milton to Cowboys made sense despite the small return

In exchange for losing Joe Milton (as well as a seventh-round pick), the Patriots received a fifth-rounder. Given the depth at other positions like offensive lineman (which the franchise also needs after releasing captain David Andrews), it can be seen as a positive.

For MassLive's Karen Guregian, however, while the Tennessee product had shown enough promise in his sole game played so far, ditching him this soon would be "a major no-no", considering the value that he would fetch if he played more games. An anonymous executive said that it would be wiser for Eliot Wolf to wait until after the Draft, or even well into the preseason, before executing a trade, just as the San Francisco 49ers did with Trey Lance.

Ad

But at the same time, she also posits that his prior comments about how he considered being a Cowboy a "dream" (his mother is a fan of that team) contradicted Mike Vrabel's insistence on waiting for prospective players to "buy in to" his culture and system.

And that is not to mention the controversy that would have arisen had Maye underperformed and Milton overachieved relative to their draft placement:

"With Maye considered the team’s franchise quarterback, Milton was the proverbial fly in the ointment. He was the elephant in the room and possible disruptor to the new sheriff in town, his team, and his prized young quarterback. Bazooka-arm and all, Milton had to go. He wanted to go. So the writing was on the wall."

The 2025 Draft will be held at Lambeay Field beginning on April 24. The Patriots have the fourth overall pick.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Andre Castillo Andre Castillo is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda who holds a Bachelor’s degree in English and Master’s degree in Journalism. He has over seven years of working experience and has also covered MMA with FanSided, wrestling with The Sportster, and automobiles with Hot Cars.



Andre follows the New York Jets and the Washington Commanders, mostly because he likes their colors. His favorite position is tight end, and players like Mark Andrews and Travis Kelce have always drawn Andre's attention when watching a game. Bill Belichick is his favorite coach, and his all-time favorite Super Bowl is the XLII edition, when the underdog New York Giants upset the then-undefeated New England Patriots.



If he can change one moment in NFL history, it will be from the NFC Championship Game in January 2019. In that game, a highly controversial no-call cost the Saints what would have been Drew Brees' second Super Bowl visit, where he would have faced Tom Brady and the Patriots.



Andre is always on the lookout for fresh perspectives in a story and ensures complete factual accuracy by double-checking all information before using it in his articles. He has an innate understanding of how to present information in an efficient and compelling way.



Outside the writing realm, Andre is a professional licensed teacher. His hobbies include watching UFC, MotoGP, playing the piano, and travelling. Know More

Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.