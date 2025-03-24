Michael Irvin urges Cowboys to draft Shedeur Sanders, floats possibility of recruiting Deion Sanders to coach in Dallas

Michael Irvin thinks the Dallas Cowboys need to begin planning for the future, and that future involves Shedeur Sanders. The former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback is one of the top prospects in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft.

Ad

Irvin joined "Up & Adams" today and offered a hot take on what Dallas should do in the draft. Sanders explained that he'd like to see Dallas find a way to draft Shedeur Sanders.

While he spends a season or two behind current franchise quarterback Dak Prescott, that will give the organization enough time to recruit his father, Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, to the coaching staff.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

“Oh, you're going to need something for the future," Irvin said. "And if you get a chance, absolutely I'm taking right now, right now, and if it doesn't work out, I'm going to take Shedeur, if he's there ...

"I love Shedeur, and all that noise that people are talking about and talking about, ‘Oh, he's this, he's that.’ I'm like, shut up. He's exactly what you need. Let me, let me tell you what. That's the kind of dude that plays in big games…"

Ad

He added:

"If I had a chance to get Shedeur, I'm taking him because quarterback trumps all things. If you had a room with Dak and Shedeur Sanders in it, because Shedeur is going to be your future, and Dak is your right now, you got a room with some leverage in it, and then maybe another year or two, I can get Deion in here too.”

Ad

This past season, Prescott signed a four-year, $240 million contract extension with the Cowboys. Dallas going out of their way to draft Sanders would be a far-fetched idea given the organization's recent commitment to him.

Of course, Prescott has struggled as of late, as he threw eight interceptions in the eight games he managed to start last season before going down with an injury.

Could the Sanders family reunite with the Cowboys in the coming NFL seasons?

NBA: Denver Nuggets at Dallas Mavericks - Source: Imagn

Deion Sanders played cornerback for the Dallas Cowboys from 1995 to 1999. In his career, he established himself as one of the greatest the position has ever seen.

Ad

Now, Sanders serves as the coach of the Colorado Buffaloes football program. He coached his son, Shedeur, for the entirety of his collegiate football career at both Jackson State and Colorado.

There were initial rumblings that Sanders could have filled one of the head coaching vacancies in the NFL after last season. Of course, that never came to fruition, and Sanders will remain in Colorado as his son jumps up to the NFL.

Of course, that's not to say that Coach Prime couldn't eventually land on an NFL coaching staff down the road.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.