Michael Keaton takes aim at Aaron Rodgers’ “desperate” personality over Jets QB’s anti-Dr. Fauci rhetoric

Michael Keaton has taken aim at Aaron Rodgers.

Keaton, an American actor, took to his Instagram to blast Rodgers after his recent comments on the vaccine and Dr. Fauci. Rodgers has spoken openly about his stance on the vaccine and even took a shot at Travis Kelce, calling him Mr. Pfizer.

It even got to the point that Rodgers told Kelce to come on the show to debate him on the vaccine.

“Well, there’s a lot of propaganda out there,” Rodgers said. “Lot of propaganda out there. Listen, you know, Mr. Pfizer said he didn’t think he’d be in a vaxx war with me. This ain’t a war, homey, this is conversation. But if you wanna have some sort of duel, debate, have me on the podcast, come on the show. Let’s have a conversation.

“Let’s do it like in John Wick IV, right? So we both have a second, right? So somebody to help us out. I’m gonna take my man RFK, Jr... And he can have, you know, Tony Fauci or some other Pharmacrat, and we can have a conversation about this.”

Many thought Rodgers' comments came out of nowhere as both he and Kelce aren't scientists, so a debate on the vaccine made little sense.

He has been about Dr. Fauci throughout the pandemic and even now.

"If science is Dr. Fauci, you're damn right I'm defying science," Rodgers said this week.

After Aaron Rodgers continued to make some more public comments, Michael Keaton took to his Instagram to criticize Rodgers.

"Extraordinary talent AND quite possibly a man who is Desperate to be interesting," Keaton wrote about Aaron Rodgers.

As of right now, it's uncertain why Michael Keaton took a shot at Aaron Rodgers. If the two know each other is unknown. But, the Hollywood actor appears to be having none of what Rodgers has been saying in the past few months.

Aaron Rodgers rehabbing from torn Achilles

Although Michael Keaton doesn't find Aaron Rodgers interesting, the New York Jets quarterback has been given a weekly spot on The Pat McAfee show to share his thoughts.

Rodgers is currently rehabbing from the torn Achilles he sustained in the first game of the season, which also served as his Jets debut.

Although a torn Achilles generally takes a year to recover from, Rodgers was already seen walking and throwing a football on the field. Rodgers said to Pat McAfee that he is ahead of schedule and believes he can play again this year:

“You have to hit a bunch of different things and be found a certain way, but that’s the goal. It’s not just going to be boom, boom, boom, boom, boom. There are critical markers that I have to hit as far as single-leg strength and being able to do heel raises and being able to do explosive movements. And these are all progressions that take time.”

New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh also confirmed that Aaron Rodgers told him he would be back this season. If Rodgers can return, it would be an incredible comeback for the 39-year-old, as many thought his career was over after the injury.

Currently, the Jets are 3-3 and on their bye week.