Michael Oher’s attorney files subpoenas for access details of payments from ‘The Blind Side’: Report 

Michael Oher's legal battle against the Tuohy family started a new chapter on Wednesday, with the former offensive tackle's attorney filing a subpoena to the producers of the movie The Blind Side and the Tuohys to access details about the payments made for the movie.

According to PEOPLE, three subpoenas were filed: one to the Tuohys to provide an account of his earnings from The Blind Side, one to Alcon Entertainment (who produced the movie) to provide “all documents and communications” of payments to the Tuohy family relating to Oher, and one to the Creative Artists Agency to provide all contracts and negotiations regarding the family due to the movie.

PEOPLE also reports that Memphis Shelby County Schools were also asked to clarify Michael Oher's position in the school system, from which he graduated in 2005 at the Briarcrest Christian School. He later moved to the University of Ole Miss.

Michael Oher vs. Tuohy: What happened to 'The Blind Side' Family?

Michael Oher's story was so beautiful that, in sight, we could all see it coming.

A couple of weeks ago, the former offensive tackle petitioned a Tennessee court by saying that a central part of his story, which is told in the 2009 movie "The Blind Side," is a lie: he was never adopted by the Tuohy family.

The petition states that Oher was never officially adopted by the family, instead signing a document that put the Tuohys as their conservators, legally allowing them to make business deals in his name but not making him officially part of the family.

The petition also states that, while the two legal sons of Leigh Anne Tuohy and Sean Tuohy made millions of dollars in royalties from the movie, Oher never received a penny. He was drafted in the first round of the 2009 NFL Draft by the Baltimore Ravens.

The Tuohy family had him playing college football at Ole Miss before moving on to the NFL, where he played for eight seasons. After leaving the Ravens, Michael Oher had stints with the Tennessee Titans and the Carolina Panthers before retiring prior to the 2017 season.

