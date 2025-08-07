  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Michael Penix Jr's fiancée Olivia Carter sends special message to QB ahead of Falcons vs Lions preseason clash

Michael Penix Jr's fiancée Olivia Carter sends special message to QB ahead of Falcons vs Lions preseason clash

By Shanu Singh
Published Aug 07, 2025 21:03 GMT
Michael Penix Jr
Michael Penix Jr's fiancée Olivia Carter sends special message to QB (Image Credit: Carter/IG)

Apart from the fans, Michael Penix Jr.'s fiancée, Olivia Carter, has been excited to visit the Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Thursday to cheer for the quarterback during the Atlanta Falcons and Detroit Lions' preseason faceoff. A day before the game, Carter dropped a wholesome message for Penix Jr.

Ad

On Wednesday, Carter posted a picture of the QB from the Falcons' training camp on her Instagram story. Along with the picture, the story included a brief message, in which Carter expressed her love and admiration for Penix Jr.

"So proud of you my love," Carter wrote. "PS @atlantafalcons I need photos."
Michael Penix Jr&#039;s fianc&eacute;e, Olivia Carter, sends a special message to QB (Image Credit: IG/@o.carter)
Michael Penix Jr's fiancée, Olivia Carter, sends a special message to QB (Image Credit: IG/@o.carter)

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Penix Jr. left fans impressed by leading the team close to the edge of winning the NFL South last season, when he started the final three games. According to Falcons coach Raheem Morris, Penix Jr. showed traits of a "competitive guy" and an athlete with a winner's mindset.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"I'm really excited for him and for all our guys," Morris said on Tuesday via NFL Network. "He's a highly competitive guy, and what he wants to do is he wants to go out and lead the right way. Whatever we're doing, he wants to win, whether we're shooting shots, playing golf, running, whatever we're doing, he wants to win and be the top dog."
Ad

Michael Penix Jr.'s fiancée, Olivia Carter, found a new nickname for herself

Olivia Carter discovered a new nickname for herself called "cowboy carter," which she shared via an Instagram post last month. The post featured several photos of Carter in which she could be seen flaunting a cowboy hat. She wore a black top with light blue denim jeans and black sandals.

Ad
"You can call me cowboy carter … literally," Carter wrote in the caption of her post on July 15.
Ad

After an outstanding performance last season, Michael Penix Jr. earned himself the role of starting QB for the Falcons, taking over Kirk Cousins.

The team made the announcement during the training camp, and later attracted a cheerful reaction from Carter. She celebrated the quarterback's promotion via a brief note that she penned down in her Instagram story.

About the author
Shanu Singh

Shanu Singh

A writer with a goal to provide readers with the latest and updated news from the world of NFL entertainment.

Know More

Falcons Nation! Check out the latest Atlanta Falcons Schedule and dive into the latest Falcons Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Kim Daniel Rubinos
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications