Michael Pittman Jr. fantasy outlook and injury update for Week 5 of the 2022 NFL season

The Indianapolis Colts face the Denver Broncos on Friday in Week 5 and hope Michael Pittman Jr. makes a good start after his injury in Week 2. The 25-year-old suffered a quad problem and was ultimately sidelined for their defeat against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Pittman has started the season on a low pace with just 224 passing yards and one touchdown. He recorded three receptions on six targets for 31 yards in their 24-17 loss against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.

Michael Pittman Jr. injury update: Will he play in Week 5?

Michael Pittman Jr. - Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Indianapolis Colts

Pittman was rested in Week 2 against the Jaguars. However, he returned and recorded 72 passing yards in their win against the Kansas City Chiefs. He then managed just 31 yards in their disappointing loss against the Titans.

The WR seems fit to make a strong start for the Colts in the upcoming fixture and is expected to start against the Broncos. However, he has been falling down the order in fantasy due to his poor start to the season.

Week 5 fantasy predictions for Michael Pittman Jr.

Michael Pittman Jr. celbrates a touchdown - Indianapolis Colts v Houston Texans

Considering his career stats, it is unlikely that he is a top fantasy prospect. He had 150.6 fantasy points overall in 17 games for the Indianapolis Colts last campaign. He averaged 8.9 fantasy points per game.

He had a slightly better start this season with an average of 9.5 fantasy points per match. So far, Pittman has collected 28.4 fantasy points and is ranked 21st on the Week 5 fantasy WR list. He is projected to gain 14.9 fantasy points against the Denver Broncos with 5.3 catches, 67.71 passing yards, and 0.42 touchdowns.

He can feature in your fantasy team, particularly if the Colts have a favorable matchup. However, he is not going to be a dominant, must-start WR1. He does feature heavily in the Colts' passing offense, so he does have value and is capable of some big days. Overall, Pittman is one of those high ceiling, low floor receivers that can be a boon or a bust. The trick with him is working out which games he will really perform in.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far