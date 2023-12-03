Michael Thomas deletes account after criticism for insensitive comment about Derek Carr’s injury

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas did not play in his team's Week 13 loss to the Detroit Lions but had an interesting day on social media. He was active on his X account, formerly known as Twitter, and was posting his thoughts about the game.

Thomas was seemingly criticizing Derek Carr as the team trailed by 21 at the end of the first quarter. The wide receiver was miffed about the Saints quarterback failing to see a wide-open A.T. Perry during a play.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In the third quarter of the game, Carr took a massive hit from Lions' Bruce Irvin and suffered back and shoulder injuries. He was put in the NFL's concussion protocol and exited the game, paving the way for backup quarterback Jameis Winston to take over under center. Thomas was seemingly happy with this development and posted:

"God is with Jameis."

Expand Tweet

Fans on social media were unhappy with Thomas' post and called out the wide receiver:

Expand Tweet

The criticism got to Thomas, who ended up deactivating his account.

Michael Thomas' Saints lose ground in race for NFC South title

Derek Carr suffers multiple injuries vs. the Lions

The Saints rallied from 21-0 down to cut the deficit to 24-21, but a Lions touchdown, followed by a massive mistake by Carr on the first play of the fourth quarter saw Detroit reclaim control of proceedings.

Expand Tweet

After Derek Carr's injury, Jameis Winston and the team tried hard until the end to complete the comeback from 21 points down but lost 33-28 and dropped to 5-7. In New York, the Atlanta Falcons' defense helped them secure a 13-8 win over the Jets and improve to 6-6.

The Falcons are now the favorites to win the NFC South division title and host a home playoff game in January. The Saints and Falcons will face off in the final week of the regular season in New Orleans, but the race for the division title could potentially be over by then.

To add insult to injury, the Saints will likely host the Carolina Panthers in Week 14 without Carr. Michael Thomas will also be unavailable after being placed on the injured reserve list in November.

A rough day at the office for the Saints.