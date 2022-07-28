"Ya'll favorite fantasy doctor lied" - Michael Thomas delivers major update on his injury status 

After a record-setting campaign, Michael Thomas took home the NFL Offensive Player of the Year award in 2019. Since then, he hasn't been on the field. He's been trying to work back from injury but initially found himself on the PUP list.

It's been a long journey to recovery. Many NFL fans weren't sure how healthy he was, but Thomas cleared the air.

On Twitter, the New Orleans Saints wideout posted a message regarding his health:

"Y'all favorite fantasy doctor lied. #unfollow"

The wide receiver is referring to the fact that he attended the first practice of training camp and felt pretty good.

It seems that his health situation isn't as dire as it looks. He was on the PUP list but it looks like he felt good enough to practice and is therefore on track to start the season on the roster. He's since been removed from the PUP list.

That's good news for the Saints and those "fantasy doctors" who might want to draft him in fantasy football this season. But it's terrible news for the NFC South and the rest of the NFL if the former record-setter is back and healthier than ever.

What to expect from Michael Thomas this NFL season?

The NFL has warped fans' perspectives of injuries. Most ACL tears don't fully heal, and many who experience those injuries have lingering issues for a long time.

Football has conditioned people to believe that a devastating injury like that means a lost season, but they'll be back to normal for the the beginning of the next season. That's not always the case.

Recovering from an injury can leave players as a shell of themselves. However, if Michael Thomas avoids that, then there's no reason to believe he won't resume being one of the top wide receivers in the league.

However, it would be crazy to think that he could replicate or even improve upon his 2019 season. That's not a slight against the receiver. It's a praise of his other-worldly season in 2019.

Plus, he's not being thrown to by Drew Brees anymore. Jameis Winston is the Saints quarterback now. He's not a bad quarterback, but he's no Drew Brees, even an aging version of Brees.

Still, an exceptional season is probably on the way, provided Thomas recovers as he seems to expect he will. If that happens, the Saints will challenge for the NFC South title.

