Michael Vick has come out and said Andy Reid, not Bill Belichick, is the greatest NFL coach. Of course, the quarterback played under him with the Philadelphia Eagles, but his reasons are more sound than that.

Speaking to Tyreek Hill, who also played under Andy Reid with the Kansas City Chiefs, the former Pro Bowl quarterback said,

"Andy Reid drafted both of y'all, which says a lot about Andy Reid. He understands talent. He know([s] where to place you on the field so you can be always at an advantage over the defense over that position."

The quarterback added that it is not just the titles that he has won, and now he has two with the Chiefs, but it is that his career has been remarkably consistent. Michael Vick expressed his admiration for him given how many times he has been to conference championship games, saying,

"I was actually thinking this year like, after Andy won the Super Bowl, he only got two, but he went to like four or five NFC Championship games every year y'all was in the AFC Championship game. Or he was in the NFC Championship game where he was close."

It was enough for Michael Vick to put Andy Reid above Bill Belichick given that the latter has only won with the New England Patriots while he had Tom Brady as quarterback. In the meantime, the current Kansas City Chiefs coach has fared much better with his current team and also prior to that in Philadelphia. The quarterback contended,

"He might be the greatest coach of all time. You don’t have to win championships to be considered. You know, I understand Belichick and Brady and that whole dynamic. But coach [Reid] did it in Philly, and then he doing it in KC. I'm always shout out coach like I love that man to death; like for real literally I do anything for you."

Michael Vick's liking for Andy Reid over Bill Belichick might be personal

Michael Vick also made it clear how much respect he has for coach Reid, given he brought him to the league when he was a pariah in the NFL. After his involvement in the dog fighting scandal, the quarterback was not welcomed back to the Atlanta Falcons, the team that drafted him. Instead, it was the Philadelphia Eagles under Andy Reid that gave him a chance. He said,

"I just always admired him (coach Reid) as a play-caller... When he called, when I was waiting for a phone call for one of the teams, when I came out of prison. He called and I was like, 'He don't need me. He got Donovan (McNabb), he already drafted Kevin Colb in the second round'."

Michael Vick's admiration for the coach who gave him a pathway back to the NFL remains strong until this day, to the extent that he is willing to rank him over Bill Belichick.

