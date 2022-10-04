“I think he’s aging” - Michael Vick claims Russell Wilson is on the decline

Russell Wilson joined his second team earlier than most expected. He's also on the decline, according to one former NFL quarterback who has gone through the aging process. Speaking on The Herd with Colin Cowherd, Michael Vick claimed that the quarterback is not as dominant as he used to be.

Here's how he put it:

"I think he's aging and I watched him really, really close. Just his mannerisms, the way he moved, the way he gets outside of the pocket, all the things that we were accustomed to seeing Russell don't do in Seattle when he was."

He went on to claim that the pinnacle of the quarterback's career is behind him:

"That is the height of his career, this pinnacle. And it's a step slower, because like I say, I'm watching closely and it's not the same spin out of the pocket and move with the pocket and make three or four guys miss. It's not looking overall like it used to be and that's okay."

Lastly, he claimed that the quarterback needs help at the age of 33:

"As you age, you're not going to do the same things effectively. And now he needs a little bit more. Now he needs a running game and a receiver that he can rely on now he needs some turnovers on defense."

Russell Wilson's performances in 2022

Russell Wilson at Denver Broncos v Las Vegas Raiders game

The season is almost one-third done and the high hopes for Russell Wilson have met a cold reality as he has worked to settle in with his new team. After a 0-1 boo-filled start against his former team, the Broncos jumped to 2-1.

However, after a disastrous fumble by Melvin Gordon in Week 4, the team fell to 2-2 on the same week that Geno Smith took the league by storm.

Field Yates @FieldYates Russell Wilson through 4 games this season: 80-of-131 (61.1%), 980 passing yards, 4 TD, 1 INT.



Geno Smith through 4 games this season: 102-of-132 (77.3%), 1,037 yards, 6 TD, 2 INT.



Credit to Geno. He's been excellent. Russell Wilson through 4 games this season: 80-of-131 (61.1%), 980 passing yards, 4 TD, 1 INT.Geno Smith through 4 games this season: 102-of-132 (77.3%), 1,037 yards, 6 TD, 2 INT.Credit to Geno. He's been excellent.

Wilson has thrown for four touchdowns and one interception in four starts, completing 61.1% of his passes. His most recent game against the Raiders was arguably his best, earning two passing touchdowns and rushing for another. After the 23-32 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, the Broncos will look to quickly bounce back on Thursday Night Football.

To stay above .500, the team needs to defeat the Indianapolis Colts, who own the only victory over the red-hot Kansas City Chiefs this season.

