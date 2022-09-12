"Let's just stop with this Colin Kaepernick stuff now" - Micheal Irvin hates the idea of the Cowboys signing former 49ers QB

Colin Kaepernick hasn't been in the NFL since 2017, yet his name is brought up every season. It was brought up once again by none other than Stephen A. Smith.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott suffered an injury to his thumb in the season opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He will undergo surgery and is expected to be out for at least six weeks.

The Cowboys face the possibility of missing the playoffs if they don't bring in another quality quarterback to fill in for the injured Prescott. Speaking on the subject, Stephen A. Smith suggested Colin Kaepernick, the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback. On First Take, he suggested Kaepernick could be the man to save their season:

"You know what, this is a different subject for another day maybe. It will never happen, in my opinion … might want to make that call to Colin Kaepernick. Might want to find out. He ain’t been around but he’s a playmaker with his legs who’s available, you gotta take that into consideration."

Following Stephen A's comments, Cowboys legend Michael Irvin immediately slammed down the talks about Kaepernick coming in for Prescott.

"Let’s stop with this Colin Kaepernick stuff. Let’s just stop. Colin Kaepernick’s been out of football for what five years now."

He continued:

"Let’s stop all of a sudden thinking we can go resurrect Colin Kaepernick and he’s going to come and resurrect a football team. I’ll take my chances with Cooper Rush... I saw Cooper Rush win a football game last year. That’s all I’m saying."

Michael Irvin is happy with Cooper Rush playing in place of Dak Prescott until he returns. Rush knows the Cowboys system, and he could be a better option than Kaepernick at this point.

NFL @NFL Dak Prescott requires surgery on his hand, will miss multiple weeks. Dak Prescott requires surgery on his hand, will miss multiple weeks. https://t.co/mhc2s7aHzz

Bringing in Colin Kaepernick would be a distraction to the franchise

Los Angeles Rams v San Francisco 49ers

The Dallas Cowboys are the most valuable sports franchise in the world and are among the most famous NFL teams. Due to this, the media focus is always on them. Kaepernick controversially protested police brutality and racial discrimination during the national anthem before games. His peaceful kneeling has been a topic of great debate since the 2016 season.

Whether this is what has kept him from finding a team is uncertain, but many of his supporters believe it to be the case. Kaepernick worked out with the Las Vegas Raiders in the offseason, but that move didn't materialize.

Sports Central @catchcentraI Colin Kaepernick hasn’t been in the NFL for 4 seasons & has more playoff wins than Dak Prescott AND Tony Romo combined. Colin Kaepernick hasn’t been in the NFL for 4 seasons & has more playoff wins than Dak Prescott AND Tony Romo combined. https://t.co/4Ke0Apy3X3

Realistically, the Cowboys are more likely to stick with Cooper Rush or explore other alternatives (like Jimmy Garoppolo) than sign Kaepernick. It will be interesting to see what they do to keep themselves competitive until Prescott returns.

