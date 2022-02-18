"GTFO with that nonsense" - Michele Tafoya blasted by fans for bold Colin Kaepernick comment

Retired NFL sideline reporter Michele Tafoya has been blasted by fans over her recent comments regarding Colin Kaepernick.

Kaepernick has been out of the NFL since 2016 and is still reportedly looking for another chance in the league. However, Tafoya has caused quite a stir with her comments on his situation.

Speaking on The Megyn Kelly Show on Monday, Tafoya boldly stated that if Kaepernick really wanted to play in the NFL right now, he would. She added that he made business decisions with his NFL future. This led to people being outraged. Paul Cicchini, a Public Information Officer in the State of Illinois, called her comments nonsense.

"GTFO with the nonsense," Cicchini wrote on Twitter.

What did Michele Tafoya say regarding Colin Kaepernick?

Tafoya's comments have caused quite the stir on social media. She stated that while the quarterback did have legitimate complaints about race in the league, that is not the reason he is not in the NFL.

“If he really, really wanted — If the one thing he wanted in this life was to be a starting quarterback in the NFL, he’d be one right now, given that he had the talent,” Tafoya said. “But he made some business decisions… I think he knew what he was risking and I think that there are some legitimate complaints about race in the NFL and everywhere else in America — but that’s not why Colin Kaepernick’s not in the NFL.”

As one can imagine, these comments have sparked outrage on social media, and fans have come hard at Tafoya over them. Michael LoRe, a contributor for ForbesSports, posted and said that he had lost respect for Tafoya over her comments.

Michael LoRé @michaellore @frankcrewchief So basically she's saying "shut up and dribble." Lost so much respect for Michele, who, by the way, made her career out of covering athletes, many of whom are Black. @frankcrewchief So basically she's saying "shut up and dribble." Lost so much respect for Michele, who, by the way, made her career out of covering athletes, many of whom are Black.

Another fan posted in response and wrote that they wish they could go back in time to when they didn't know who Tafoya was.

I wish I could go back in time to yesterday when I didn’t know who this lady was @frankcrewchief “… shut up and dribble”, right?I wish I could go back in time to yesterday when I didn’t know who this lady was @frankcrewchief “… shut up and dribble”, right? I wish I could go back in time to yesterday when I didn’t know who this lady was

In 2016, the 49ers quarterback took a knee during the US national anthem in protest against police brutality and racial injustice. This did not go down well with a lot of people as they saw it as disrespectful.

The following year in 2017, the quarterback's contract was not renewed, and he has been out of the NFL ever since. With Tafoya's comments, it has brought Kaepernick and his fight into the spotlight once again, and the former sideline reporter has become public enemy number one.

