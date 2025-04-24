Michigan's Mason Graham opens up about hilarious interaction with Jaguars HC Liam Coen

Michigan defensive tackle Mason Graham revealed a lighthearted moment from his NFL Combine interview with the Jacksonville Jaguars. The projected first-round pick broke the ice with Liam Coen by shouting "Duval."

Graham has been consistently linked to the Jaguars in mock drafts ahead of the 2025 NFL draft. Coen, who took over as Jacksonville's coach this offseason, is part of a new leadership team tasked with rebuilding their defense that struggled significantly last season. The Jaguars hold the No. 5 pick.

During his appearance on Kay Adams' "Up & Adams" show on Thursday, Graham talked about the amusing pre-draft interaction.

"It was funny, though," Graham said. "At my combine interview with the Jaguars, I hit coach Coen with that. I hit the Duval right when I walked in the meeting... He just started laughing. I introduced myself, and I said, Duval. They all just started laughing, like everyone in the room just started dying. And then we got more serious and got into the meeting."

The "Duval" call-out references Jacksonville's home county and has become a battle cry for Jaguars fans. For months, draft analysts have predicted that they would select Graham to address their defensive line needs.

Insider doesn't think Mason Graham is going to be picked at No. 5

NFL: Scouting Combine - Source: Imagn

Recent reports suggested that Jacksonville might go in a different direction with its first-round pick. ESPN insider Adam Schefter dropped a surprising update on the "Unsportsmanlike Podcast" about the Jaguars' draft plans.

"The one thing I feel pretty comfortable in saying is I don't believe that Mason Graham is gonna go No. 5, (I) don't believe he's going No. 5," Schefter said on Tuesday. "(Jacksonville) very well could (select) an offensive player. And it could be Ashton Jeanty, and it could be Tet McMillan. Like, we don't know where it is going right now."

The defensive line remains a critical need for Jacksonville. Liam Coen addressed this position group at the NFL's annual owners meetings.

"I think ultimately, you're looking to add some competition in there," Coen said in March, via Big Cat Country. "We've got some really good players down there. I think we've got three first-rounders on our defensive line currently."

The Jaguars' defense ranked poorly last season, finishing 32nd in ESPN's pass rush win rate metric and 27th in run stop win rate. Jacksonville general manager James Gladstone previously said that he intends to prioritize both offensive and defensive line improvements this offseason.

About the author Sanu Abraham Sanu Abraham is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda. As an avid football fan, he provides unique perspectives and novel ideas to the coverage of the sport and its many fascinating personalities.



His goal is to write lively and engaging articles that further demonstrate his expertise in the game. Sanu also has an exceptional ability to analyze team strategies and report on the latest developments on the field.



In addition to his sports writing, Sanu holds a postgraduate diploma in filmmaking and creative writing. As a firm believer in the power of storytelling and a keen observer, Sanu aims to document impactful moments through his passionate journalism and image-capturing. Know More

