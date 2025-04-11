"Might go much earlier than general consensus" - Daniel Jeremiah predicts positive draft outcome for Ohio State star 

Running back TreVeyon Henderson had a successful four-season stint with the Ohio State Buckeyes. Draft experts and analysts project him to be a late second-round to early third-round pick in this year's NFL draft. However, NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah believes that the Ohio State RB could have a very different outcome during the draft this month.

On Thursday, Jeremiah shared a post on X/Twitter. In his tweet, he talked about Henderson's talent as a player and praised his skill set. Jeremiah added that the RB could potentially go earlier in the draft than his projections.

"I've been focusing on rosters/needs this morning and one thing stood out - Ohio St RB TreVeyon Henderson has a skill set that fits a bunch of teams. He might go much earlier than general consensus. Mismatch player with exceptional pass pro & HR ability," Jeremiah wrote on X.

During his four seasons with the Buckeyes, Henderson recorded a total of 3,761 yards and 42 rushing TDs. Last year, he helped Ryan Day's team to a national championship while participating in all 16 games. The RB tallied 1,016 yards and 10 passing TDs while being honored as a Third-Team All-Big 12.

At the Scouting Combine, Henderson ran the 40-yard dash in 4.43 seconds. He received a prospect grade of 6.38 while also receiving praise from former NFL head coach Jon Gruden. The running back has been linked with several teams in this year's draft, including the San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys, among others.

Maurice Jones-Drew predicts TreVeyon Henderson to be picked by NFC North team

Last Thursday, ex-NFL star turned analyst Maurice Jones-Drew made his prediction about the Ohio State RB's draft. In his latest mock draft, he had Henderson going to the Chicago Bears with the No. 10 overall pick in the draft.

Drew had TreVeyon Henderson as his second-best running back in this year's draft. He also said that under new head coach Ben Johnson, the RB could elevate the team's offense while providing his strength in pass protection.

"I know it would be a surprise to a lot of folks if Henderson is picked in the top 10, but he's my No.2 RB in the draft, and we saw how much success Detroit had with two running backs at the center of Ben Johnson's offense," Jone-Drew wrote via NHL.com.

"Now the Bears head coach adds a versatile and explosive back to pair with D'Andre Swift, giving Chicago a one-two punch in the backfield. Plus, Henderson excels in pass protection, making him an option on all three," he added.

Last season, the Bears finished fourth in the NFC North with a 5-12 campaign.

Which franchise do you think should look to draft TreVeyon Henderson later this month? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

