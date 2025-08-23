"Might be the worst quarterback in the world": NFL fans outraged after Sam Hartman throws a pick vs Ravens during preseason week 3

Washington quarterback Sam Hartman had another rough outing Saturday and fans are making him hear about it.

Ad

During the second quarter of the Commanders’ preseason matchup against Baltimore, Hartman forced a pass into coverage that was picked off by Ravens defensive back Jalyn Armour-Davis.

The turnover set off backlash on X.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“Sam Hartman might be the worst quarterback in the world,” one fan wrote.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

adley rutschman stan account 🍉 @elhanraft sam hartman might be the worst quarterback in the world

Ad

Trending

“All that bullshit Sam Hartman donated practice obviously doesn’t translate to the field on game day,” another fan posted.

"Sam Hartman is so hard to watch,” another added.

More fans reacted.

“We can say it’s only preseason but this team is still super thin and Sam Hartman is so bad, you can’t even get decent film. This is seriously a waste of time,” one fan wrote.

Ad

“Get Sam Hartman off my fucking team,” another fan posted.

"Imagine you are a wr fighting for a roster spot and Sam Hartman is your QB," another added.

Saturday’s interception was not isolated. Sam Hartman has thrown a pick in each of Washington’s three preseason contests dating back to his debut against New England earlier this month.

In that opener, he struggled to move the offense and finished with a low completion percentage. The following week against Cincinnati, his rushing yards nearly matched his passing output.

Ad

Hartman hasn't thrown a touchdown pass and struggles to eclipse modest yardage totals, raising concerns about his readiness for an NFL role.

Depth chart position deteriorates as roster cuts approach for Sam Hartman

NFL: Baltimore Ravens at Washington Commanders - Source: Imagn

The Commanders’ quarterback room is already crowded. Starter Jayden Daniels has the backing of the coaching staff while veteran Marcus Mariota has locked down the No. 2 spot. Josh Johnson impressed this preseason, leaving Sam Hartman in danger of slipping out of contention entirely.

Ad

With final roster cuts looming before the league’s Sept. 7 deadline, Hartman faces an uphill battle to secure a practice squad role.

His stint on Washington’s active roster last season came because of Mariota’s injury and his preseason showing has not convinced fans that he deserves another chance.

Washington opens the regular season against the New York Giants.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sanu Abraham Sanu Abraham is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda. As an avid football fan, he provides unique perspectives and novel ideas to the coverage of the sport and its many fascinating personalities.



His goal is to write lively and engaging articles that further demonstrate his expertise in the game. Sanu also has an exceptional ability to analyze team strategies and report on the latest developments on the field.



In addition to his sports writing, Sanu holds a postgraduate diploma in filmmaking and creative writing. As a firm believer in the power of storytelling and a keen observer, Sanu aims to document impactful moments through his passionate journalism and image-capturing. Know More

Ravens Nation! Check out the latest Baltimore Ravens Schedule and dive into the latest Ravens Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.