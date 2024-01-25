Mike Ditka’s ‘85 Bears star scoffs at hypothetical matchup against Patrick Mahomes

A matchup against Patrick Mahomes leaves most defenses with a knot in their gut, but at least one defense in history is now on record with zero fear of the quarterback.

Speaking to Good Morning Football's Kyle Brandt, 1985 Chicago Bears star Mike Singletary said that he doesn't fear a throwdown against Lamar Jackson or Patrick Mahomes. Here's how Brandt summed it up:

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Just asked Mike Singletary how the ‘85 Bears defense would hold up against Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson. 'I think we’d be fine.'"

How good were the 1985 Bears?

Mike Ditka at Atlanta Falcons vs Chicago Bears

The 1985 Bears were arguably the best defense in the history of the NFL.

Some argue that the 2000 Ravens, 2013 Seattle Seahawks and 2015 Denver Broncos would have something to say about that. Nevertheless, the 1985 Bears were a defense so lauded that even nearly 40 years later, they found a way into the conversation.

For as much as Patrick Mahomes has accomplished in his career, he still seemingly has a way to go to intimidate Mike Ditka's unit. While not many speak about the team's offense anymore, it remains one of the top standards in NFL history.

Throughout the 1985 season, Mike Singletary, Leslie Frazier, Gary Fenik, Wilber Marshall and others terrorized opposing quarterbacks.

The unit had just one game without a turnover all season. In their best game, the Bears racked up seven turnovers against the Detroit Lions in Week 16 to wrap up the season.

The 1985 Bears went 15-1 in the regular season, only losing to the Miami Dolphins. They went on to win the Super Bowl over the New England Patriots, completing one of the most perfect seasons in NFL history.

Had Mahomes been around in 1985, Mike Singletary believes their only loss would still have been to the Dan Marino-led Miami Dolphins.

Patrick Mahomes on deck to face NFL's toughest defense

Mahomes at AFC Divisional Playoffs - Kansas City Chiefs v Buffalo Bills

The next showdown for No. 15 has been sold as a battle against Lamar Jackson, but it's also a battle against the best statistical defense in the NFL. The Ravens rank first in yards per game, passing yards per game, rushing yards per game and points per game.

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback is going to have his hands full in keeping pace with Jackson, whose number one weakness heading into the game is no experience beyond the Divisional Round.

Will Patrick Mahomes upset the 2023-24's best impression of the 1985 Chicago Bears?