Mike Evans' agent threatens to hit emergency exit on negotiations with Bucs WR's $82,500,000 contract running out 

After a report emerged on August 31 claiming that the Buccaneers and star wideout Mike Evans had failed to agree to terms on a contract extension, Evans' agent decided to take matters into his own hands at the start of football season.

On Friday, September 1, Evans' agent put out a statement threatening to cut off contract negotiations if the two sides can't agree on a deal by next Saturday, which is bang in the middle of Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.

The statement read:

"As he enters year 10, he [Mike Evans] is facing the prospect of doing so [upholding his promise to be a Buc for life] with uncertainty surrounding his future.

"Despite our efforts over the past two years, and the professionalism of Bucs General Manager, Jason Licht, and Assistant General Manager, Mike Greenberg, we have not received an offer to stay in Tampa."

Mike Evans is in the final year of the five-year, $82.5 million deal he signed in 2018. If the Buccaneers don't hand him an extension this year, the star wide receiver will be an unrestricted free agent next year.

Mike Evans' 2022 season in numbers

Evans' stats for the 2022 NFL season were as solid as ever.

He racked up 1,124 yards receiving last year with Tom Brady under center, playing 15 games in all.

Since being drafted by the Buccaneers with the No. 7 pick in the 2014 NFL Draft, Evans has lit up the Tampa Bay offense. He's the only WR in NFL history to record 1,000+ receiving yards in each of his first nine seasons in the league.

Durability has not been a concern either. Evans has never played less than 13 games in a season so far. The last time he played a mere 13 games was back in 2019.