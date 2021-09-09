Are Mike Evans and Antonio Brown playing tonight against the Dallas Cowboys?

Mike Evans and Antonio Brown are two of the essential parts of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers roster. Evans and Brown helped the Bucs win the Superbowl last season.

Part of the reason quarterback Tom Brady chose to sign for the Bucs is because of the elite talent in the receiver room. Brady will hope that Brown and Evans play in tonight's game against the Cowboys.

Tonight, the Buccaneers raise their championship banner, hand out the rings, and honor the 2020 Buccaneers squad. Evans and Brown played a pivotal role in their championship success. Furthermore, the duo will be desperate to play the home opener.

What is the status of Mike Evans and Antonio Brown?

Will Antonio Brown play against the Cowboys?

Antonio Brown will play against the Dallas Cowboys in the season opener. Brown popped up on the Bucs injury report. The former Steelers player has nursed a knee injury at various points during the preseason. Brown took no participation in Tuesday's practice, but he fully participated in Wednesday's final practice.

Injury report for Thursday night’s Cowboys-Bucs opener with Jordan Whitehead being ruled out and Chris Godwin ready to go: pic.twitter.com/4onP6eEXuo — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 8, 2021

Will Mike Evans play against the Cowboys?

Mike Evans' name hasn't appeared on any injury reports during game week. Evans is a gritty, rugged receiver who would play through any niggle or nagging injury. Evans is ready to play against the Dallas Cowboys.

How important are Brown and Evans?

In short, they are vital for the Buccaneers. Evans and Brady built a healthy relationship as the 2020 season wore on. When targeting Evans, Brady's passer rating was an extraordinary 126. Evans attacks the short and intermediate parts of the field with aggression. Evans' grit and determination also make him a veritable YAC weapon. He can initiate contact against defensive backs and break tackles to make positive yardage.

Brown is arguably a future Hall of Famer. The lowly sixth-round draft pick out of Central Michigan has developed himself into an all-around wide receiver. After sitting out most of the 2019 season, understandably, Brown displayed rustiness in his play in 2020. An entire offseason working with coordinator Byron Leftwich and Brady should help Brown dispel the rustiness.

If Brown gets back to his Steelers form, the Bucs could be even better. His speed, crisp running, and elite catching will add an X-factor to an already loaded Bucs offense. Evans's desire and hunger add nastiness as well as fearlessness. The Bucs offense is the best in the NFL.

